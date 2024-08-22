Worms, cockroaches at Democratic Convention delegate breakfast in Chicago investigated by police, FBI

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22 (ADNKRONOS) — After three days of big Democratic names taking to the stage in Chicago to recall the hope and momentum Kamala Harris has brought to a White House race that is already considered lost, the final day of the event is the moment when the vice president formally accepts the nomination.

There is great anticipation for the speech Kamala will give at 9.45pm local time (4.45am tomorrow in Italy) because it will be the first time that the 59-year-old Democrat, who entered the White House race exactly one month ago after Joe Biden’s dramatic resignation, will be able to truly present herself, her history and her vision for the future.

According to informed sources quoted by CNN, he has been rehearsing his speech for several days in his suite at the Park Hyatt Chicago hotel, continuing to rehearse parts of it, and seeking help from advisers and family members to make his most important presentation to American voters more effective.

After arriving in Chicago on Sunday evening, the vice president stayed at the hotel during the day on Monday and Tuesday to work on the speech, leaving only on Monday evening to welcome Joe Biden to the convention and on Tuesday to travel to a rally in Milwaukee. Work on the speech was then interrupted yesterday by a very important commitment to participate in a meeting with Biden. Phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tonight’s speech could be Harris’s “Obama moment,” Politico headlines today, recalling the 2004 convention speech in which the then-unknown Senate candidate captured the imagination of Democrats with his story, setting himself on a path that would take him to the White House four years later. Harris has never had a moment like this before, and “tonight could be the first,” the American site concludes.

And because, from a strategic point of view, it will be necessary to reinforce the positive momentum that, thanks to the enthusiasm generated by the novelty of his candidacy, is registering at the ballot box “in a movement that could lead to the Oval Office”, we read on CNN which reveals how the Vice President began to think about this speech practically since she went out into the field.

Although she has never been considered a star speaker in the party, Harris has in recent weeks been able to draw on the experience and tactics gleaned from her years in courtrooms to rally supporters. But in tonight’s speech, telling Kamala’s story, one that many Americans still don’t know, will need to be more organized, her advisers acknowledge.

Over the three days of the conference, her friends, allies and husband have offered some snapshots of Kamala’s story, but her team hopes tonight’s speech will highlight the public image of a single mother’s daughter who became a prosecutor, and a fighter who now wants to take the fight to the White House.