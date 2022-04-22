World Surfing Championships in Lago del Salto “Italy at the top”

Presented the World Championships scheduled for 25-30 July ROME – The waters of Lake Salto, in Rieti, will host the World Surfing Championships from 25-30 July. The event was presented today at Coni’s headquarters in Rome. The top seed in Italian sports, Giovanni Malaggi, took home the honors. “The growth of this federation has been impressive – declared number one in Italian sport – Franco Carraro was a surfing champion and thanks to him it was founded, but with the rule of Luciano Serafica, this movement became very popular, and I think surfing in particular. And when Surfing got into the Olympic program, I thought it was complete. ” Luciano Seravica, president of the Italian Waterski Ski and Surfing Federation, recalled how Italy had become “among the top three countries in the world” in the discipline, after the United States and Australia “which are both very strong in water sports”. The Azores, in fact, dominate the old continent: “This year I would like to win the tenth European Championship to put the star on the shirt of the national team – he added – the world is changing, society and sport are an essential component of society. Today’s organizational skills are crucial to competing at a high level. Water sports are no longer seasonal and our athletes train all year round, even going to warm countries during the winter.” The World Championships in July, with the world’s best athletes competing in the largest artificial lake in the Lazio region, will arrive in Italy after the extraordinary success of the 2018 European Championships, always organized at the same location. 35 countries will take part in the event, 250 athletes, with an expected participation of more than 40,000 people. According to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports Valentina Vezzali, who sent her message to the organizers because she was unable to attend the conference, “The Skateboarding World Championships will give our country an important international visibility and will bring many tourists to the places of Salto Lake”. The Vice-President of the European Parliament, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, also highlighted the “story of courage and love for the land” that this event brings with it. “The European Championships 2018 was remembered as one of the best versions ever – and he added – I hope that wakeboarding will become an Olympic-style surfing discipline.” The surfboard show will include the stretch of water but also lakeside with a large village that will host local franchises, from gastronomy to artisan brews, family businesses and producers at km 0. In addition to food and wine, there will be sponsors, information points and a lake-view platform to award events and entertainment . . spf / glb / red April 22 22 13:52