November 22, 2022

World Cup Qatar 2022, USA-Wales 1-1

Noah French November 22, 2022

USA and Wales drew 1-1 in Qatar 2022’s second Group B match at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan: a balanced and fascinating match: the first draw of this World Cup. The Americans dominated the first half, with Weah taking the lead in the 36th minute when Sergeant hit the post. Moore’s introduction changed Wales in the second half. In the 82nd minute, Bale’s penalty kick awarded Page’s team a boarding prize. In the group stages, both national teams are leading with 3 points, behind England, with one point each, while Iran is trailing behind with zero.

A match that takes shape immediately on well-defined tracks: America pressing hard and searching for goal with persistence, while Wales defends itself in an orderly fashion, trying to restart with little hope. A tenth double for Berhalder’s team at the best chance: Weah crosses well into the center and Roden risks his own goal with a header that slams Hennessy; The action continued and Sergeant struck from close range, still with his head, sending the ball to the outside post.

After 36 minutes, the Stars and Stripes national team found a deserved advantage: a beautiful vertical move by Berhalter’s team, the ball passed from one player to another until it reached Pulisic, who saw Vea and served. The son of the former AC Milan center forward can’t stop it, the right winger and the ball just out of Hennessy’s reach.

Coach Page realized this wasn’t the case and inserted Moore in place of James among the worst on the field early in the second half. Having a tower in the center of the area seems to give the British team more ideas, which Roberts and the more agile Williams pass methodically. On the stroke of halftime, there was a chance for an equalizer: Adams couldn’t clear the danger from a corner, so Davis dived for a loose ball, involving American goalkeeper Turner for the first time of the evening.

Can’t do anything about Gareth Bale’s 82nd-minute penalty kick: Zimmerman’s unfortunate tackle sent Bale into the penalty area to kick the former Real Madrid man from the penalty spot. Accurate result and 1-1.

