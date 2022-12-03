World Cup: Portugal painless, South Korea joy Qatar 2022

First place with a painless defeat of Portugal, which, due to overconfidence, leaves many beginners to rest, playing at a slow trot, being caught up and overtaken by the fighting South Korea, who qualify in second place by beating Uruguay (equal points and goal difference) to score more . At the beginning of the recovery, a lightness of the Portuguese decided to expose themselves to the Son’s counterattack. The Tottenham striker, despite the arrival of three opposing defenders, opens well for Huang who drives his own fans crazy and throws the Uruguay fans into despair.. Ronaldo plays for an hour and eats a goal while coach Santos exaggerates the rotation of his opulent squad that aspires to get ahead. Ruben Dias, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva rest for a few minutes for Bruno Fernandes and William Carvalho while Diogo Costa, Cancelo and Ruben Neves do their homework.

Leao comes on in the second half, but he doesn’t have much space in this top-level team. Ricardo Horta plays as a striker, the advantage in a brilliant series was found by ex-Milan player Dalot, who was positive in the first half. The 38-year-old Pepe takes care of the defence, but is involved in the latter subject. The coach wants to win and in the end a very unbalanced team, with Joao Mario supporting Andrè Silva, Ricardo Horta and Leao. The defeat has no consequences, it punishes the arrogance of Europeans and rewards a good world championship for Asians. The derby on the bench is missing with South Korea’s Portuguese coach Paulo Bento, disqualified after protests with Ghana. However, the coach’s hand can be seen because the team is in a good position on the field, and the maneuver is done harmoniously, but the conclusions are school for a long time, also because Sun is hot, especially in the final match.

Very keen Young Joon in the face of Ronaldo. We do not feel the absence of one of the pillars, the heart of the Napoli defense, Kim. Complete field work and player exchanges are valuable. Defender Young Gwon and striker Hwan also stand out, setting up both goals. Portugal dozed off at times, because they immediately found the goal: in the fifth minute, Dalot descended powerfully, who sent a cross to Ricardo Horta deflected wide of the goal. Korea gradually gained ground, scoring through Kim Jin-soo, but the goal was ruled out for offside. But in the 26th minute, the equalizing goal arrived: Ronaldo, parrying a corner kick, was saved by defender Kim Yong-gon. Portugal don’t seem worried, as Uruguay immediately goes 2-0 up with Ghana, Vitinha creates elegant overtures. A beautiful shot by Dalot in the 34th minute deflected for a corner, Son’s first loop in the 40th minute being saved, then an excellent kick-off by Vitinha that was denied. In the second half, Portugal had the ball. Ronaldo always lurks, but in the seventh minute he hits the ball from a good position, South Korea tried with In-beom and his son, but to no avail. Portugal also fielded Bernardo Silva, giving Leao and Andre Silva the lead, but everyone has little focus. The way they struggled 2-1 on the counter-attack in extra time is incomprehensible: a great advance by Son, opening for Huang who slid in Diogo Costa. Portugal have a bitter taste but go down in the last 16 arm-in-arms with strong-willed South Korea and, with Japan, there are now two Asian nations who will make it through the round.