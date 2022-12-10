December 10, 2022

World Cup: American journalist dies during Argentina-Holland match

Noah French December 10, 2022

A CBS Sports journalist who made headlines after being arrested in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt died yesterday in Doha, possibly of a heart attack, his wife and the US Soccer Federation announced.
Grant Wall, 48, worked as a football pundit for Sports Illustrated before joining CBS Sports in 2021.
He died during the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands. According to American radio NPR, he collapsed in the press box as the game ended. Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him away on a stretcher. According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Wall died of a heart attack.
Wall is married to Celine Counter, a doctor who is a popular infectious disease specialist who has appeared several times on television during the Covid-19 pandemic. Wall was detained by security personnel in Qatar on November 21 – because, as he himself announced on Twitter – he wore a rainbow shirt to support LGBT+ rights at a match between the United States and Wales.

