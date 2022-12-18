World Cup 2022 – Morocco’s anger and Hakimi insults Infantino in the tunnel after losing the final against Croatia

Hakimi. First the words with the sentence, then, according to some of the witnesses present – he says Gazzetta dello Sport – In the tunnel with the FIFA President Gianni Infantino, whom Hakimi would first stop and then insult. Croatia – Morocco, a match valid for the third / fourth place match in the Qatar World Cup 2022 final, It finished 2-1 . The result of a close match and the morale also appeared in the final match. Specifically, from the Moroccan side, which did not appreciate the direction of the Qatari referee at all (despite the fact that Croatia missed a penalty kick). Spirits are very hot anyway as there were sparks in the treble whistle, notably with the former Inter player – now under PSG –. First the words with the sentence, then, according to some of the witnesses present – he says– In the tunnel with the FIFA President

Very hot spirits, the result of the final match, with Hakimi protesting not only for her sake Referee against Croatia but also for that in the semi-final against France (The penalty denied to Boufal by Theo Hernandez appears to have been the main complaint.) In short, big words that Hakimi will later regret. Apparently, in fact, when tempers calmed down, Hakimi would apologize to Infantino for his behaviour.

