World Champions! – OA game

Italy wrapped up the 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo (Egypt) with a gold medal in the men’s foil.With this, the women’s dream team repeated the success achieved yesterday. Tommaso Marini, Alessio Fogoni and Daniel Carozzo They beat the USA 45-39 in the final, creating a head-to-head race in the score from first to last attack, capping off an extraordinary tournament in style.

Bel Pais returned to the first step of the World Championship podium in the men’s foil team event four years after last time (Wuxi 2018), winning the 18th title in history. Apart from being the trio protagonist of the final act, he also won the world gold Guillaume BianchiCT was used by Stefano Cerioni in the first two rounds against Uzbekistan and Brazil.

Marini dominated the first attack, A clear 5-2 win over Massialas to cement himself as the Blue team’s true driver at these World Cups. Italy escaped 10-5 down in the second leg thanks to Carrosso’s 5-3 win at Emmer, with Fogoni leveling the scores with Itkin. 5 points advantage at the end of the first round.

Marini, who won silver in the individual selection, also started the second round well, pushing herself 5-3 to Emmer and bringing the Bell Pies to 20-13 before Macialas (8-5 in Fogoni) started the American comeback attempt. 5th match) but Itkin (5-5 with Caruso) did not finish.

Troubled start to the third round for the Blue team, with Fogoni in dire straits against Emmer, who still manages to limit the damage and level the attack at 5-5 (35-31 overall score in favor of Italy). Marini returns the show, giving Itkin a 5-1 leadThat left Carrosso eight lengths (40-32) ahead of the last match. Rio 2016 Olympic champion Masialas finds himself close to -5 again but doesn’t budge and closes the score at 45-39.

Photo: Busy Team Federzerma