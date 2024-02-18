February 20, 2024

World Bronze Medal for Courage and Heart in the 400m Medley by the great Sarah Franceschi

Mirabelle Hunt February 18, 2024

In fact, Sarah has been suffering from a long-standing shoulder injury, which limits her ability to train, which has also kept her out of action, which will require surgery that will most likely arrive after Paris 2024 and prevent her from being at her best. The difficulties were evident in the morning when she was in sixth grade in her class The battery was at risk of being disqualifiedBut she was “honored” by the third battery, which swam much higher times and allowed her to enter the final for the eighth and final time.

Starting on track 8, Franceschi immediately puts the design in the dolphin section and goes into both the turn and style change with the fifth time and about two seconds behind Colbert. The backstroke part is a masterpiece Because, even if she stays in fifth place, she manages to close the gap to half a second and get closer to the leaders, her momentum is good and the last turbo is introduced in the breaststroke, allowing her to climb back up to third place and keep it. In the final section, in the freestyle, Sarah gritted her teeth and maintained a high pace, finishing in a time of 4:37.86, just 0.72 ahead of the Brits. This time trial is also valid for the Olympic ticket.

I dedicate this medal to my grandfather, Claudio, who passed away exactly a year ago, and to my father, Stefano, who was always close to me, who believed in me even in difficult times, and who in his free time loved to cook and experiment with food. New recipes,” he tells RAI Microphones.

