Working with De Martino, a few new items and old packages – The Last Hour

New face, old style. Affari Tui will be relaunched from September 2 on Rai 1 under the direction of Stefano De Martino, where he made his debut as host of the main network. There are no major innovations in the game – except for the management of course – but a return to the “old” cardboard packaging and the red telephone.





Di Martino himself, who has always been a fan of the show, and a family passion, wanted them back. While presenting the game show at the Teatro delle Vittorie, he looked relaxed and posed for photographers. “Going up on the main network interests me and makes me happy – I looked at the previous versions to try to find my way,” he told reporters.





The historic evening event, produced by the entertainment directorate Prime Time Rai in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, will from this year include a new proposal from the “doctor”: the cards. The competitor – once again accompanied by one or more family members – will be able to choose between two upside-down cards: one will hide the possibility of change, the other hide the offer, and depending on what he draws he will do it. He must move accordingly. However, the final match of the lucky area has been confirmed.





So, there is nothing particularly innovative, except for the high expectations of Di Martino, whose early departure also represents an opportunity to “start working”, as explained by Marcelo Cianamia, director of Prime Time Rai Entertainment.





“The competitive scenario has changed,” he continues, referring to the new prime-time show hosted by Amadeus on the Nine, Chissà chi è, which starts in twenty days.





But confidence in the young host is great: “He is one of our spearheads”, “of strategic importance”, continues Cianomia. He is joined by the CEO of Endemol Shine Italy, Leonardo Pasquinelli: “It is the main innovation – he says – the new cycle, which also includes the classic parcels and telephone, confirms the return to the core of the format”.



