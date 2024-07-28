Sunday, July 28, 2024
Search
Top News

Women’s water polo, Italy-France will already challenge from inside or outside to qualify for the quarter-finals

By: Noah French

Date:

Setterosa will make her debut in women’s water polo at the Paris Olympics tomorrow. are blue in color Relaxation On the first day yesterday they immediately played a very important match against their home team France.


Eight years after Rio 2016, a competition that sees Carlo Silibo’s team return to the Five Circles event (remember not much from Tokyo), the Transalpine team clearly had the advantage.

Carlo Silibo’s words on the evening: “Like the day before an exam. There is a thrill in living the Olympic experience. The goal is to do our best, and the best part of us can do it until the end of the competition. We need to find the right balance between physical fitness and mental health. We can be a good team that can upset everybody.”

Blues, given the harmony of group B, They must win (and convince) to secure a quarter-final. Let’s remember that there are three luxury opponents in the group – USA, Spain and Greece, and it is impossible to find a more difficult opponent in a direct clash.

See also  Orange alert for Como and its province due to rain and strong winds, hydrological hazard
Previous article
Inter, changes to the Media and Communications Board: Kanu as Chairman. Ralph…

Popular

More like this

Inter, changes to the Media and Communications Board: Kanu as Chairman. Ralph…

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
For Inter Brand, the president will instead be Ralph...

This color on nails is the best

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Singer Annalisa, the queen of fashion and style, posted...

Mars, Get Ready for a Vacation on the Red Planet | Those Who’ve Been There Recommend the Sunsets: They’re Spectacular

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Soon we will be able to visit the red...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Today’s races and medals

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Inter, changes to the Media and Communications Board: Kanu as Chairman. Ralph…

Economy 0
For Inter Brand, the president will instead be Ralph...

This color on nails is the best

Entertainment 0
Singer Annalisa, the queen of fashion and style, posted...

Mars, Get Ready for a Vacation on the Red Planet | Those Who’ve Been There Recommend the Sunsets: They’re Spectacular

Science 0
Soon we will be able to visit the red...

Popular News

Inter, changes to the Media and Communications Board: Kanu as Chairman. Ralph…

Economy 0
For Inter Brand, the president will instead be Ralph...

This color on nails is the best

Entertainment 0
Singer Annalisa, the queen of fashion and style, posted...

Mars, Get Ready for a Vacation on the Red Planet | Those Who’ve Been There Recommend the Sunsets: They’re Spectacular

Science 0
Soon we will be able to visit the red...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska