Women’s water polo, Italy-France will already challenge from inside or outside to qualify for the quarter-finals

Setterosa will make her debut in women’s water polo at the Paris Olympics tomorrow. are blue in color Relaxation On the first day yesterday they immediately played a very important match against their home team France.





Eight years after Rio 2016, a competition that sees Carlo Silibo’s team return to the Five Circles event (remember not much from Tokyo), the Transalpine team clearly had the advantage.

Carlo Silibo’s words on the evening: “Like the day before an exam. There is a thrill in living the Olympic experience. The goal is to do our best, and the best part of us can do it until the end of the competition. We need to find the right balance between physical fitness and mental health. We can be a good team that can upset everybody.”

Blues, given the harmony of group B, They must win (and convince) to secure a quarter-final. Let’s remember that there are three luxury opponents in the group – USA, Spain and Greece, and it is impossible to find a more difficult opponent in a direct clash.