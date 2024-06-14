Women’s volleyball in Italy has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Italy, led by Julio Velasco, will participate in the Paris Olympics and the 2024 Nations League Finals scheduled in Bangkok (June 20-23). A few hours before the starting whistle of the match between Italy and South Korea, valid for Group 6 of the National Football League, the Netherlands’ victory over Canada 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-23) made the victory definitely qualified. Paris, through a significant lead in the world rankings, at the same time gave permission for the final chapter of the Volleyball Nations League.

the program

—

With matches continuing against South Korea (today at 12.30 pm Italy time), the United States (June 15 at 8.30 am Italy time) and Serbia (June 16 at 8.00 am Italy time) the Italians will try to win the title. The best possible position in terms of reaching the quarter-finals of the National Football League and strengthening the position in the standings in anticipation of the Olympic group draw that will take place in Bangkok on June 19 (1 p.m. Italian time). Italian Volleyball Federation President Giuseppe Manfredi is happy: “There is great satisfaction with this qualification; We always knew that the Italians would show their great value and through a series of excellent performances they secured an Olympic pass. Special thanks, in addition to the girls, go to Velasco and all his staff: together they did a fantastic job, especially considering the little time available. After gaining qualification, the main goal now is to experience the next Olympics as champions. Appearing in Paris with two senior national teams, three pairs of beach volleyball and the women’s national sit volleyball team is truly an extraordinary result that rewards the many investments of the Federation and the great amount of work done by the entire Italian volleyball. Such an important delegation represents the best strength of our entire movement.”