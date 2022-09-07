Woman killed by a shark in the Bahamas, the 50-year-old was on a cruise with her family

attached and killing from one Shark while snorkeling in Bahamas. one victim Women Pennsylvania in his fifties, Yesterday I was attacked by a bull shark off Rose Island just before 2 pm (local time), according to local authorities.
50-year-old woman killed by shark: tragedy in the Bahamas
The victim, who has not been identified, was on a cruise with his family on the Royal Caribbean. The US carrier said the woman booked a seven-night cruise on “Harmony of the Seas,” which sailed from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday. Unfortunately, during a diving session with relatives, the victim was attacked by a shark and died shortly after in hospital from his injuries. “Royal Caribbean offers support and assistance to women’s loved ones during this difficult time“reads a note from the company.
Unfortunately, the episode is not really isolated, in June 2019, an American tourist who was snorkeling, near the coast of Rose Island, was killed after a shark attack. The victim is Jordan Lindsay, 21, a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles (California).
