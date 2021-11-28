“Without restrictions, China will have 630,000 cases per day”

be the China If it did not have strict restrictive measures on traffic and travel in place, it would have an average of 630 thousand new cases of Covid-19 virus Every day without more effective vaccines and specific treatments. This is what emerged from a computational model developed by mathematicians at Peking University for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Ccdcp). According to Reuters and the Guardian, Chinese scientists have based their figures on the spread of the coronavirus in August in countries such as the US, UK, Spain, France and Israel, assuming the same countermeasures adopted by those countries are adopted. countries in China.