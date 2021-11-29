November 29, 2021

Withdrawal arrives without an ATM. We explain how »ILMETEO.it . works

Karen Hines November 29, 2021 1 min read

POSTE: Withdrawal arrives without Bancomat. We explain how it works

Soon you will be able to withdraw from all Post Office ATMs without a card, just using a smartphonehere comes Withdrawing without an ATM For subscribers of profession: an important novelty arises to answer it customer needs Increasingly digital and in order to increase the demand for safety. Moreover, in the period of the epidemic, it is also beneficial to reduce Connect to the ATM keypad, so that it is not possible infection vehicle.

Poste Italiane has launched a new cashout service From about 7000 ATMs in our country, the purpose of which is to withdraw banknotes as soon as they are used smart phone.
but how it’s working? Newspaper Newspaper, in his online version, make it clear that, first of all, you need to have access toAPP Postepay and select the item “Withdrawal without a card”; You need to select a file 9 . key On the door keypad to see QR code on the screen.
Once that’s done, all that’s left is to choose Quantity And confirm the operation by entering the Personal Status Law, Also in the situation fingerprintor through fingerprint.
When finished, the user can order paper receipt
of the bargain.

See also  Because of severe dehydration [FOTO]

