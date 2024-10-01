“With this money we pay for gasoline for the trip.”

After the match in Avari Toi, Mara and her father Andrea returned home with 21 thousand euros thanks to the doctor’s offer: but for them, the bitter end has arrived. Their package contains 300 thousand euros. Dad Andrea’s dream will still be able to come true: “We pay for petrol for our trip to Australia.”

Mara from Aosta Valley She was the champion of Episode AYour job From this evening, Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Accompanied by pope Andreamarried for 67 years with mother Pelagia, Gia to all. The contestant’s first comment to the audience was, “Bozo“Greetings from Valle d’Aosta.”Do I smell bad?“He said jokingly Stefano Di Martino Before starting the game.

Mara match at Affari Tuoi

“My father and I are both ballroom dancers“. This is how Mara talked about her relationship with her father who decided to take her with her on her adventure in Affari Tuoi. The challenger game started well. After eliminating the big red, 200 thousand, and then several blue packets, I received the first offer from the doctor in the amount of 21 thousand Euro, and was subsequently rejected.Io I play repattais a sport in the Aosta Valley. We are five people in the family, I have a husband and three children. Let’s all play together. It is played using a small iron ball. You throw it and you have to throw it as far as you can. Now let’s take a nice shot.” He said before continuing his game.

In the exchange offer, Mara asked for the opinion of Lobo – nicknamed Lolo by the rival – who commented: “There is a blue color, in this game it is important to follow instinct and not reason. “This is not the time to make a change, but I don’t feel any idea whether to recommend the change or not.”. Tanat added with his “motto”: “In his package there are 300 thousand eurosSo Mara and her father refused to exchange, but the game did not go according to plan. 50 and 75 thousand euros were gone. With 300 thousand still at stake, the doctor offered 3 doses or exchange: Mara and her father accepted.I follow my instinct, leave the 5 and take the 12. Just a feeling“, words before opening his old package. He had 10 thousand euros. As soon as another blue was eliminated, the competitors started dancing. “SI love this couple so much“, comment Stefano Di Martino. The doctor has made a new offer, like the previous one, 21 thousand euros. “He drives the cart, being the great-grandfather, He dreams of renting a minivan and driving around Australia with the whole family“Mara commented before rejecting the offer. Having disposed of 20,000 euros and with 300,000 left at stake, the doctor proposed again 21 thousand euros. Then Andrea’s father commented: “With this money we can save gasoline. I will accept it.”. Lobo also admitted that he would accept: “21 thousand euros is a good amount. Here we go, mind or instinct, instinct tells me that the offer is a good way to get home.”.

The end of Mara and Andrea’s father who accept 21 thousand euros

Mara then took the floor to comment on her experience. “I have with me the cup of friendship from which you drink. I brought it in honor of the parcel drivers. It was a wonderful experience. I will bring a piece of Italy to the Aosta Valley. Each of you has given me something that will always be in my heart. Having said that, I want to hear from my father “. words. Then Mr. Andrea answered: “It takes time to earn it. If we had 300,000, sure… but this is a hypothesis,” he addedThe competitor announced its decision as follows: “The temptation to move on is great, but I want to follow my father’s advice. I accept.” Mara and Father Andrea accepted 21,000 euros, and after they reached the final with 300,000 euros and 20 euros, the doctor joked: “If there were 300,000 euros in this package, Lobo would give him the missing 279,000.”“. The competitors package contains 300 thousand euros. “We are still winning” Final words before leaving the studio.