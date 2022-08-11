With the increase in inflation and the boom of new “host countries”, Italy has grown by 60%

(Adnkronos) — Airbnb is sharing new data today that shows an important correlation between rising inflation, the cost of living and the number of new hosts on the platform. In Italy, where inflation rose by 8% in June 2022, the number of new hosts increased by 60% between April and June 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This data reflects the global trend occurring in major Airbnb destinations around the world experiencing significant increases in inflation. . On average, according to Airbnb data, a one-percentage-point increase in inflation corresponds to roughly four percentage points in the number of new Airbnb hosts in that country in the second quarter of 2022.

Specifically, with respect to other countries, in Spain, there was a 10.2% increase in inflation in June 2022 and an almost 70% increase in new host countries in the second quarter of 2022. In the US, yes there was a 9.1% increase in inflation in June 2022 and a more than 50% increase in new hosts in the second quarter of 2022. In Canada, there was an 8.1% increase in inflation in June 2022 and a nearly 100% increase in new hosts in the second quarter of 2022. In Mexico , there was a 7.99% increase in inflation in June 2022 and a more than 40% increase in new hosts in the second quarter of 2022. In New Zealand, there was a 7.3% increase in inflation in June 2022 and a more than 30% increase in new hosts in the second quarter of 2022. In France, there was a 5.8% increase in inflation in June 2022 and a more than 30% increase in new hosts in the second quarter of 2022. In Australia, there was a 6.1% increase in inflation in June 2022 and a 30% increase in new hosts in the second quarter of 2022. In South Korea, there was a 6% increase in inflation in June 2022 and a more than 40% increase in New hosts in the second quarter of 2022. In the UK, there was a 9.4% increase in inflation in June 2022 and a 40% increase for new hosts in the second quarter of 2022.

“With the cost of living on the rise, it is not surprising that more and more people are using their homes, usually the biggest cost they face, to accommodate travelers and generate new revenue. Airbnb was born during the Great American Recession, and today it can become an important source of additional income,” he said. says Giacomo Trova, Regional Director of Airbnb Italy.