July 7, 2022

"With current cars, we must pay attention to the restrictions in Spielberg" - OA Sport

“With current cars, we must pay attention to the restrictions in Spielberg” – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt July 7, 2022

Sebastian Vettel has released his opinion on the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix, a new date with the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. The German is expected to be on the starting line with Aston Martin, ready to assert himself in the top ten after finishing ninth in the UK.

The four-time world champion told his team’s microphones: “This is a truly unforgiving cycle. If you get lost, you will be punished quickly. I took the test, it’s very complex, but also objectively interesting.”

The former Ferrari driver went on to say: “The restrictions are so strict, they don’t give anything away. With these ground-impact cars we will definitely have to pay close attention. But hopefully we will be more competitive this weekend than at Silverstone.”

Fellow Lance Stroll’s Boxer concluded with an opinion on the Sprint Race, located in Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: “Saturday’s race adds something different to the weekend. Spielberg has always had very exciting races, it would be great to compete twice.”

