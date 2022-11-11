November 12, 2022

With a private jet to discuss the fight against climate change. 400 planes arrive in Egypt to attend the UN COP27 . Conference

Karen Hines November 12, 2022 2 min read

They are okay 400 private planes arrive in Egypt To transfer delegates Cop27, United Nations Conference on Pollution and Climate Change. It is the most reliable estimate the agency has collected French press from a source of authority Egyptian Air Force. In recent days, misleading estimates have spread on social media, reaching 1,500 trips. However, the question of merit remains: the adoption of transportation systems very polluted To participate in a forum dealing with pollution reduction. Airplanes would have been a viable alternative, with a higher per capita pollution rate, but still an appreciation for that. 14 times less than private jets. Similar criticisms and observations have also affected Police 26 Glasgow that happened a year ago.

else November 5Hundreds of climate activists, some on bicycles, occupied a yard For private jets at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, In a work organized by Greenpeace H Extinction Rebellion. protest occurred Also yesterday at Milan Linate Airport In the area designated for private excursions. “Humanity has a choice: cooperate or die,” the UN chief said. Antonio Guterres In his speech at COP 27. Private jets have long been in the crosshairs of activists and others. French Transport Minister Clement Bon He called for restrictions to be placed on the use of these transportation systems, and similar proposals are making their way in other countries, Italy included.

