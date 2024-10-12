With a knockout and tension in Giuliano, Montero remains second to last

Giuliano-Juve Next Generation, relive the live broadcast

93′ – The challenge ends here!

Giuliano wins with Baldi’s goal as Juve drops to ten due to Buczka’s expulsion. In the end there was a bit of tension between the two teams and Bertoto was one of his players removed.

90′ – Three minutes of stoppage time!

85′ Davara’s first mistake!

D’Agostino blocks him with a shot from a long distance, but the Juventus goalkeeper is unable to block it and the defense puts it in a corner.

82′ – Final substitution for Juventus!

In Lydon and outside Palumbo.

77′ – Double substitution!

Giuliano brings on D’Agostino instead of Baldé. Juventus removes Avina Gyan and adds Mancini.

76′ – Giuliano’s chance!

Ciufferi passes a cross to the center from the right side, and De Paoli almost misses the ball.

73′ – Avina Gyan is booked for protesting!

The Juventus striker stumbled inside the penalty area and fell to the ground, but the referee allowed him to continue. The former Cremonese player calls for a penalty kick and receives a yellow card from the referee.

71′ – Giuliano’s chance!

Coffrey tries from a long distance, the ball goes high over the crossbar.

69′ – Asela tries to surprise Davara from a distance, but the Juventus goalkeeper manages to save her with a collision.

66′ – Another change for Giuliano!

Maselli inside for Celgin.

62′ – Oyewale passes a cross into the penalty area, Davara extends the ball and prevents it from reaching De Pauli.

59′ – Giuliano’s chance!

Davara blocks a venomous cross from Valdesi, and the ball remains available for Giorgione, who shoots high from a few steps away.

56′ – Double substitution for Giuliano!

Paul for Ngambi and Asella for Roman

55′ – Chance for Juve!

Mulazi serves Avina Gyan, but Solcia overpowers the attacker and shuts him down.

51′ – Giuliano’s chance!

Gambi shoots with his right foot from an excellent position, and the ball soars high over the crossbar.

49′ – Maka’s entry pays off immediately!

The midfielder sends in a beautiful ball and immediately creates one of the first threats of the second half with a good cross that Rousseau saves.

46′ – The second half has begun!

Double substitution for Juventus, with Owusu and Maka entering and Peters and Semedo exiting.

comma

45+2′ – The first half ends!

Giuliano leads by one goal and one man over Juve Next Gen.

45+1′ – Romano is booked for Giuliano!

The yellow and blue player was penalized for a direct tackle on Avina Giana.

45′ – Two minutes stoppage time.

43′ – Giuliano’s chance!

Romano’s shot was blocked by Beiruti, then City cleared the penalty area.

40′ – Giorgione takes a free kick and shoots the ball high over the goal, which is defended by Davara.

37′ – Excellent work by the next generation of Juve!

Avena Gyan sent a beautiful ball from the right side and put it in the middle, Giuliano’s defense cleared it for a corner.

34′ – Giuliano is dangerous!

Balde twitches again for Juve, his shot from an excellent position ending up wide of the target.

30′ – Giuliano’s chance!

Ciligin tries with his right foot from outside the area, a powerful shot, but in the middle of the goal, and Davara carefully blocks it.

25′ – Juventus defends itself in an organized and precise manner.

22′ – Good clearance from Avena Gyan for Turku, a cross finds Giuliano’s defense alert to run.

20′ – Juve tries to keep the ball in the opponent’s half of the field.

15′ – A very difficult moment for the next generation of Juventus!

Giuliano now presses hard on the accelerator and creates many opportunities to get hurt.

12′ – Montero is hiding!

Papadopoulos comes out and Torco comes in.

11′- Giuliano’s goal!

On the free kick, the ball is blocked, then Davara succeeds in making a double save in the area, but the ball lands at the feet of Balde, who scores into the empty net.

9′- Juventus next generation in ten!

Puczka dispossesses his opponent on the edge of the area. The referee has no doubt, foul and red for the Juventus full-back for a clear chance to score.

8′ – Dangerous Avina Gyan!

The Juventus striker shoots the ball, but the ball is in the arms of the goalkeeper.

7′ – Juventus appears!

Palumbo ball for Gera is beautiful, the captain shoots the ball with his right foot and the ball ends up wide of the goal.

5′- Giorgione again!

Giuliano’s player flies unhindered towards goal and fires a right-footed shot from distance, the ball very high over the crossbar.

4′- Giuliano’s chance!

Giorgione comes in behind City, but the defender himself recovers before finishing off the opposition with a stunning tackle.

1′ – The match has begun.