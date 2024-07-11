One of the most disruptive revolutions Nordeo Bill Detention is the investigation according to the rules of criminal procedure. Designed with the dual purpose of giving more guarantees to the suspect, the prosecutor’s office has asked the trial judge for a precautionary measure, and to limit the effect of media frenzy following an arrest. But the set of rules approved by the Chamber contained several innovations, such as the rewriting of illegal influence peddling, with the aim of specifying its definitions, which until now were considered too vague. The scope of application of this criminal case is narrow: it is considered illegal for a public official to mediate the commission of a crime.

In terms of sanctions, the statutory minimum sentence increases: from one year and 6 months to 4 years and 6 months. With a view to providing greater guarantees to the suspect, this provision strengthens the protection of freedom and confidentiality of communications with the defender. A duty has been introduced for judicial officers and police forces to immediately interrupt interception operations while the suspect is speaking with his lawyer. The acquisition of any form of communication other than correspondence is also prohibited, unless the prosecutor has reasonable grounds to believe that it is part of the crime.