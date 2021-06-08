Wireless robots and batteries: The power of electrochemistry to generate power

it’s a “A completely new way to generate energy‘, explains the professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Ironically, it is too simple, Why “All you have to do is run a solvent through a layer of molecules [di carbonio]Simply put, the liquid used is nothing more than an organic solvent that extracts electrons from carbon molecules that generate current, which in turn is tapped to get an organic chemical reaction called alcohol oxidation.

They can small molecules of carbon Electricity generation Simply by coming into contact with a liquid? Yes, according to the MIT research team led by chemical engineering professor Michael Strano. This may have (positive) repercussions in many areas, starting with Micro and nano robots It will revolutionize technology which has already achieved in 100 years previously unimaginable goals . So our constant demand for energy can be precisely met through Electrochemistry The dual consequence is that the devices you use should not have integrated collectors and that part of the energy is supplied directly from the environment without any negative impact.

Michael Strano’s work comes from afar: in 2010 the professor discovered that hollow nanotubes consisting of a network of carbon atoms can have unique electrical properties, because they are able to generate heat waves When it is covered with a layer of fuel. In this case, the electromagnetic waves They move along the tube and generate an electric current.

From that point on, the research group again began to arrive at today’s discovery: covering part of a nanotube with a polymer similar to Teflon (particles sized 250 x 250 microns were made)”Creates an asymmetry that allows electrons to flow from the coated portion to the uncoated portion of the tube, generating an electric currentIn other words, Electricity is the result of imbalance This in turn causes electrons to move from one side of the nanotube to the other. he is to extract electrons You need the organic liquid solvent mentioned at the beginning. Example? acetonitrile;

Every particle can now be born 0.7 volts, but it is also possible to create arrays of hundreds of particles that, together, are able to generate enough energy to have the chemical reaction of alcohol oxidation.

forefront? No cables, just particles. And all in a small space. The next steps involve using carbon dioxide to create and regenerate polymers through a solar-powered process. It is expected that this approach will be applied in the field of robotics in the future.