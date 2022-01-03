Winter sales start in Lombardy on January 5th

The official opening of the winter sale season. Sicily and Basilicata lead the way with end-of-season sales starting on January 2, which will start in most regions on the fifth, including Lombardy.

Following a uniform trend in recent years, winter sales will also record an overall sales decline in 2022, with turnover of end-of-season discounts losing more than €1 billion compared to the pre-Covid period. This was stated by Codacons, which published estimates on the trend of seasonal discounts.

“Compared to the winter sales of 2020, the end-of-season discounts for 2022 will suffer a decrease in sales equal to -21% – explains the association -. In fact, the total turnover rises from 5.2 billion euros in 2020 to about 4.1 billion euros in 2022, which It loses more than 1 billion euros compared to the pre-Covid period.”

“On the basis of fluctuations in sales – emphasizes President Carlo Renzi – not only Black Friday in November and the Christmas holiday, which has already absorbed a large part of the purchases of Italians, but also strong increases in bills and an increase in retail prices, factors that slow down household purchases and require more caution in Spending.” According to the first model, four out of 10 Italians will go in search of discounts with an average budget of 120-150 euros in their pockets.

