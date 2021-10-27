Winter 2021/2022, Nina will change the world’s climate! The consequences for Italy will be significant »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Winter 2021/2022, Nina will change the world’s climate! The consequences for Italy will be significant

Winter 2021/2022: Nina can affect the cold seasonIt’s official, here it comes Nina next winter. There is still almost a month and a half before the onset of winter, thanks seasonal forecast and some Atmospheric indicators We can already get a general idea of ​​what awaits us next season It might be different than it has been in recent years. phenomenon Niña, with disastrous consequences for Italy. So let’s take the point to understand What is that to clarify and suppose one The general trend of precipitation and temperature.

The latest seasonal projections for European Center (ECMWF) tends towards an early winter characterized by calorific values Above reference climate averages of about 1/1.5°CAnd Especially in the northern European sector Between Scandinavia and Russia (cradle of cold), More on average in the Mediterranean basin.

The cause of these anomalies can be found far from the ancient continent and, more precisely, in the Pacific region. In fact, the existence of girl.

This particular phenomenon mainly refers to a cooling down Pacific surface water temperature Central and Eastern which frequently affect the climate of our planet, with different repercussions also in Europe and Italy. As we can see in the map below, the last reading of the surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean (September 2021) indicated this. about 0.5°C lower Compared to the average and in the coming months, the trend should be for Further decrease (-1.2 °C).

It is reasonable to The presence of La Niña can increase the entry of several disorders On the slope of the Atlantic he will not find any obstacle from the high pressure who may instead take refuge in North Africa. The first part of winter, if confirmed, will be rather rainy in the Central and Northern European sector, with effects also on Northern regions of our country. On our mountains, therefore, Noun It should not be missing, to the delight of fans of winter sports.

But be careful, in case cold air breaks through It is not excluded that snow will reach the northern plains, as already happened last winter in the first weeks of December.

