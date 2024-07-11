Winning numbers and odds. No 6 or 5+

the lottery, Supernaloto H 10eLottoextraction operations Thursday, July 11, 2024: On Leggo.it in real time all the winning numbers, with win the jackpot From Superenalotto which today offers a jackpot of €46.7 million. All Lotto wheels, 10eLotto winning numbers are linked to the same Lotto draw, and the 6 Superenalotto winning numbers. Winning numbers after 8pm today, after odds.









MillionDay and MillionDay Extra, Thursday 11 July 2024 draws: Winning numbers

















Scroll down the article to discover all the winning numbers.





Lotto draw on Thursday, July 11, 2024





Starting at 8pm tonight, the numbers will be drawn live on this page, minute by minute. the lottery From today's competition Thursday, July 11, 2024All the extracts of the ten Lotto wheels as well as the national version communicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency will be available. Lotto draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Leggo.it you can find the archive of the Superenalotto draws 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as Lotto, 10eLotto and Sivincetutto on Wednesdays.





Lotto draw for Thursday, July 11, 2024

The Superenalotto draw will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Superenalotto odds and winnings for Thursday, July 11, 2024





Lots, wheels





Barry 87 35 73 7 39





Cagliari 71 11 54 87 12





Florence 73 38 61 26 20





Genoa 60 66 14 3 76





Milan 49 80 14 70 65





Naples 90 6 17 7 4





Palermo 79 58 83 59 63





Rome 41 35 6 38 72





Torino 35 42 86 85 6





Venice 72 4 8 37 55





My country 48 39 12 2 29





Golden numbers 39 12 20 76 65 4 63 72 6 55 29





Supernaloto drawing on Thursday, July 11, 2024





The search for the six Superenalotto winners knows no end. As we wrote at the beginning, today, Thursday, July 11, 2024, there is 46.7 million euros available for the sixth day.

Sobrinaloto, the mix





Winning group 10 40 31 85 59 80





Cheerful number 13





Superstar number 48









10ELOTO, Winning Numbers





4 6 11 35 38 41 42 49 54 58 60 61 66 71 72 73 79 80 87 90





Additional numbers: 3 7 8 12 14 17 20 26 37 39 59 70 83 85 86









Golden number: 87









Golden Double Number: 87 35









Supernaloto, odds





Today’s Superenalotto/Superstar Odds 109:





SuperEnalotto Winnings





Points 6: 0 Total EUR: 0.00





Points 5+: 0 Total EUR: 0.00





5 points: 3 Total Euro: 56,069.57





Points 4: 388 Total Euro: 440.92





Points 3: 17,795 Total EUR: 28.96





Points 2: 279.072 Total Euro: 5.74









Vincent Super Star





6SB Points: 0 Total EUR: 0.00





Points 5+SB: 0 Total EUR: 0.00





5SS Points: 0 Total EUR: 0.00





4SS Points: Total 3 €: 44,092.00





3SS points: Total 105 €: 2,896.00





2SS Points: 1,437 Total €: 100.00





1SS Points: 9,716 Total EUR: 10.00





0SS Points: 24,100 Total €: 5.00









Second Chance Winnings €50: €97 Total: €4,850.00





Second Chance Winnings 3€: 14,647 Total €: 43,941.00





WinBox 1 Earnings: 2,069 Total €: 51,725.00





WinBox 2 Earnings: 209,308 Total €: 425,538.00





Total Second Chance Winnings: 14,744





Total WinBox Wins: 211,377





Available for the following 6 Euros: 47,300,000.00









Win 5 points earned in LISSONE (MB) at the Sisal TABACCHERIA 25 sales point located in VIA MONZA, and 60 with the QUICK PICK coupon





Win 5 points achieved in Perugia (PG) at the Sisal TABACCHERIA 179 DI GIAPPICHINI MIRKO store located in VIA GIULIANO BORGIONI, 4B with a quick pick ticket





Winning 5 points achieved in Milan at the Sisal TABACCHI point of sale located in PIAZZA ASSUNTA, 14 with a quick pick ticket





Last updated: Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 9:11 PM







