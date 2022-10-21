October 21, 2022

Wine Tourism: Most Popular Destinations on Airbnb

Wine tourism is a trend: nearly €10 million in total earnings of Italian hosts from April to June 2022. Airbnb’s “vineyards” category has more than 120,000 properties, of which more than 4,000 are in Italy.

Fifth.ino, what a passion! after entering Category “Chrome .” (www.airbnb.com/vigneti) on Airbnb last May, which has 120,000 properties in or near vineyards around the world, of which more than 4,000 are in Italy, a boom in searches and bookings. This is confirmed by Airbnb’s data on hosting activity: Italian hosts in the respective category recorded a total profit of 10 million euros. A fact that puts our country this year in Top 10 in Europeafter Spain but before the famous France, with Ben Two Italian regions among the features: The Tuscanythe third region of the continent by revenue generated around €2,600 in revenue on average per host, and veneto In ninth place with about 2,400 euros.

Top ten European destinations

And thecco Top 10 sites in Europe based on total hosts earnings in the vineyard category:

1. Balearic Islands, Spain
2. Catalonia, Spain
3. Tuscany, Italy
4. Andalusia, Spain
5. Provence, France
6. Aquitaine, France
7. Burgundy, France
8. Canary Islands, Spain
9. Veneto, Italy
10. Rhone, France

Italian wine destinations

s.Nationally, the best destinations for wine tourism connoisseurs and lovers are in Tuscany and Veneto, in the most visible regions of Chianti and Lake Garda, occupying the top 30 cities in the rankings in terms of total host revenue. Followed by Umbria and surprisingly Campania, with two locations on the Amalfi Coast among the ten most popular in Italy. always there Tuscany record More nights booked in Italy (43410 from April to June 2022, almost double compared to 2021).

Italian top ten

Here it is Top 10 Italian Complete and some ideas for the living room:

First place: San Gimignano, Tuscany

T.erra della Vernaccia, Medieval San Gimignano conquers travelers who want to combine culture, food and wine. To spend a few nights, you can choose this farm which has a pool. From 80 € per night.

Second place: Greve in Chianti, Tuscany

s.Atrium Chianti Classico, Greve represents a strategic point for exploring the region’s wineries. Luxurious on the outside and modern on the inside, this traditional villa is ideal for families or groups of friends, and also offers a sommelier.

From 4,329 € per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/luxury/listing/28182787

Third place: Bardolino, Veneto

c.In its vineyards reflecting on Lake Garda, Bardolino is a homogeneous wine-producing region, fresh and pleasant. For a romantic weekend away, this pet-friendly townhouse with outdoor sauna is a little gem.

From 230 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/13256067

Fourth place: Montepulciano, Tuscany

TheAutumn is the perfect season to travel the Sienese Wine Route, admire the foliage and sip the so-called “noble wine”. For larger groups, this charming villa with unobstructed views of the hills is the best.

From €5,749 per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/luxury/listing/20731168

Fifth place: Garda, Veneto

Dr..From red to white to pink: many cultivars are found near the freshwater mirror between Lombardy and Veneto. If you love simplicity and nature, try this home built of pine, fir, thatch, and old lime, with a grass roof, recycled windows, and terracotta floors.

From 151 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/45429241

Sixth place: Lazise, ​​Veneto

R was found.Imaning in the Lugana and Chiaretto regions, Lazise is a good starting point for visiting wineries and farms. This villa is very modern with a heated pool, great view of the lake and can accommodate up to 16 guests.

From 1,372 EUR per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/35480504

Seventh place: Orvieto, Umbria

T.Decorating in central Italy, mention must be made of the Orvieto Classico DOC, which breeds grapevines on the winding Umbrian slopes. Here, Lapone Winery offers a cottage within their possession: you can relax on a vineyard picnic accompanied by a fine glass.

From 180 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/21456772

8th place: Vietri sul Mare, Campania

c.Hello, did I say that the Amalfi Coast is only a summer destination? This corner of Italy amazes even in the fall, especially if you enrich your stay with a tasting of Campania wines: your hosts will take care of organizing it!

From 128 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/33440628

Ninth place: Maiori Campania

s.And you haven’t changed your mind yet, here’s the guide: in Maiori, the hosts of this old farm immersed in the greenery of the Capo D’Orso Natural Park, among lemon groves, olive groves and small vineyards, will be able to help you discover the best of the Amalfi Coast.

From 910 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/49878900

Tenth place: Montalcino, Tuscany

c.The Montalcino region is one of the most memorable villages in Val d’Orcia, with kilometer-long vineyards and forests populated by porcini and chestnuts. For an important occasion, unwrap a bottle of Brunello at this fairytale villa.

From 13.907 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/luxury/listing/20472355

