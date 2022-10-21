Wine Tourism: Most Popular Destinations on Airbnb

Wine tourism is a trend: nearly €10 million in total earnings of Italian hosts from April to June 2022. Airbnb’s “vineyards” category has more than 120,000 properties, of which more than 4,000 are in Italy.
Top ten European destinations
And thecco Top 10 sites in Europe based on total hosts earnings in the vineyard category:
1. Balearic Islands, Spain
2. Catalonia, Spain
3. Tuscany, Italy
4. Andalusia, Spain
5. Provence, France
6. Aquitaine, France
7. Burgundy, France
8. Canary Islands, Spain
9. Veneto, Italy
10. Rhone, France
Italian wine destinations
s.Nationally, the best destinations for wine tourism connoisseurs and lovers are in Tuscany and Veneto, in the most visible regions of Chianti and Lake Garda, occupying the top 30 cities in the rankings in terms of total host revenue. Followed by Umbria and surprisingly Campania, with two locations on the Amalfi Coast among the ten most popular in Italy. always there Tuscany record More nights booked in Italy (43410 from April to June 2022, almost double compared to 2021).
Italian top ten
Here it is Top 10 Italian Complete and some ideas for the living room:
First place: San Gimignano, Tuscany
T.erra della Vernaccia, Medieval San Gimignano conquers travelers who want to combine culture, food and wine. To spend a few nights, you can choose this farm which has a pool. From 80 € per night.
Second place: Greve in Chianti, Tuscany
s.Atrium Chianti Classico, Greve represents a strategic point for exploring the region’s wineries. Luxurious on the outside and modern on the inside, this traditional villa is ideal for families or groups of friends, and also offers a sommelier.
From 4,329 € per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/luxury/listing/28182787
Third place: Bardolino, Veneto
c.In its vineyards reflecting on Lake Garda, Bardolino is a homogeneous wine-producing region, fresh and pleasant. For a romantic weekend away, this pet-friendly townhouse with outdoor sauna is a little gem.
From 230 € per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/13256067
Fourth place: Montepulciano, Tuscany
TheAutumn is the perfect season to travel the Sienese Wine Route, admire the foliage and sip the so-called “noble wine”. For larger groups, this charming villa with unobstructed views of the hills is the best.
From €5,749 per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/luxury/listing/20731168
Fifth place: Garda, Veneto
Dr..From red to white to pink: many cultivars are found near the freshwater mirror between Lombardy and Veneto. If you love simplicity and nature, try this home built of pine, fir, thatch, and old lime, with a grass roof, recycled windows, and terracotta floors.
From 151 € per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/45429241
Sixth place: Lazise, Veneto
R was found.Imaning in the Lugana and Chiaretto regions, Lazise is a good starting point for visiting wineries and farms. This villa is very modern with a heated pool, great view of the lake and can accommodate up to 16 guests.
From 1,372 EUR per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/35480504
Seventh place: Orvieto, Umbria
T.Decorating in central Italy, mention must be made of the Orvieto Classico DOC, which breeds grapevines on the winding Umbrian slopes. Here, Lapone Winery offers a cottage within their possession: you can relax on a vineyard picnic accompanied by a fine glass.
From 180 € per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/21456772
8th place: Vietri sul Mare, Campania
c.Hello, did I say that the Amalfi Coast is only a summer destination? This corner of Italy amazes even in the fall, especially if you enrich your stay with a tasting of Campania wines: your hosts will take care of organizing it!
From 128 € per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/33440628
Ninth place: Maiori Campania
s.And you haven’t changed your mind yet, here’s the guide: in Maiori, the hosts of this old farm immersed in the greenery of the Capo D’Orso Natural Park, among lemon groves, olive groves and small vineyards, will be able to help you discover the best of the Amalfi Coast.
From 910 € per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/49878900
Tenth place: Montalcino, Tuscany
c.The Montalcino region is one of the most memorable villages in Val d’Orcia, with kilometer-long vineyards and forests populated by porcini and chestnuts. For an important occasion, unwrap a bottle of Brunello at this fairytale villa.
From 13.907 € per night
Book link: www.airbnb.it/luxury/listing/20472355
All rights reserved.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Two buyers for Whirlpool Emea
Wind turbines are like sixteen solar panels, here’s how to optimize your rooftop space
This is why other messages are coming in from the Revenue Agency: When and to whom