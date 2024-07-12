Windows 11 KB5040442: What’s new in the update

On time as expected, the mandatory cumulative update has started rolling out. KB5040442 for every Windows 11: It’s one of the Tuesday patches. A total of 31 new features, including those affecting security, were introduced, along with the security vulnerabilities that were found. Hence, the 23H2 version of the operating system is transformed into version 22631.3880 and the previous 22H2 version is transformed into version 22621.3880.

Tuesday Patch: KB5040442 Released for Windows 11

To start download To install the package, all you need to do is open the Windows Update utility and check for availability. Alternatively, those who prefer to proceed manually can find the .msu files on the web portal Update catalogOtherwise, your computer will schedule the process itself.

As stated in Official change logThe changes introduced are those already seen in the optional cumulative update. KB5039302 They were distributed at the end of June (we list the most important ones below). Other things related to application installation, Remote Desktop MultiPoint Server, and RADIUS (Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service) protocol are added to these items.

As promised, this is a summary. heresy Key items in the KB5040442 package. For some, the rollout will be gradual.

Game Pass Recommended tab in Settings;

The Show Desktop button returns to the default taskbar, replacing the Copilot button (where available);

File Explorer provides the ability to create compressed archives in 7-Zip and TAR format from the context menu;

Emoji 15.1 support with new horizontal and vertical head shake, phoenix, lemon, brown mushroom, and broken chain icons;

Ability to copy files from the share window;

New account manager in start menu;

A simplified view of selected folders and files in File Explorer, surrounded by a thin, light black border;

Improve the Copilot experience (where available) by adding the icon to the system tray and making it behave like an application;

Fixed a virtual keyboard issue related to special Japanese characters.

Then the support page reminded us of what we wrote about yesterday. End of support For Home and Pro editions of Windows 11 in the release 22H2with a deadline of October 2024. There are also two problems Notes: This relates to switching from a Pro license to an Enterprise license and interacting with the taskbar in the N version of the operating system.

Windows 10 receives update KB5040427

It’s time to correct Tuesday too. Windows 10who welcomes the update at the same time KB5040427In this case, there are 13 new features, one of which is related to Copilot. For all the details, please refer to the dedicated article.