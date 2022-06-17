Will WWE have a new show any time soon?

On June 13, World Wrestling Entertainment filed the “WWE The SmackDown Lowdown” trademark for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the registration description:

Trademark: WWE THE SMACKDOWN LOWDOWN Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of Entertainment Services, that is, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; Entertainment Services, which is the production and presentation of professional wrestling events that are shown live and via audio-visual media, namely, television and radio , and via the Internet or an online commercial service; the delivery of wrestling news and information over a global computer network; sports entertainment, i.e. interviews with professional wrestlers and wrestling personalities that are shown live and through audio-visual media, i.e. television and radio, and via the internet or commercial service online; providing information in the sports and entertainment sectors via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; organizing and organizing entertainment events with members of the wrestling fan club; providing online newsletters in the sports entertainment sectors; e-magazines, which are blogs electronic, in the fields of sports entertainment; entertainment services, i.e. talk shows for ongoing television broadcasts in the sports and entertainment sectors.”

The rumor circulating is that a show is likely to be made for some digital platforms, such as YouTube, WWE Network or Peacock for US residents.

Another brand is still puzzling

In late 2021, Fightful reported that WWE had filed a new trademark on “Tough Enough” with the US Trademark Office (USPTO) for marketing purposes, so it was thought the show might return soon, but there are no traces of the thing yet. .

For now, however, if you want to stay in touch with everything WWE has to offer from week to week, you can catch up on WWE Network Raw Talk and Talking Smack, with recaps of the weekly episodes and exclusive interviews with the wrestlers, while also being broadcast on WWE The Bump on The company’s YouTube channel every Wednesday, which recently changed its appearance, renews itself.