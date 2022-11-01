November 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Will they be enough to review Sinner and Berrettini at good levels? - OA Sport

Will they be enough to review Sinner and Berrettini at good levels? – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt November 1, 2022 2 min read

Thursday, November 24 (10.00) Tennis Italy will face the United States and the Davis Cup finals begin in Malaga (Spain).. 24 days left until this deadline and the indications are not the most satisfactory for Many physical problems which belong to Bill Paese players.

Indicate the two major singles in the blue list, i.e. Yannick Sener and Matteo Berrettini. South Tyrol came out today, very badly, in the first round of Master 1000 from Paris Percyshowing poor physical condition, besides being The right hand hurts.

if possible, It’s worse for a Berrettiniforced to Missed tournaments in Vienna and Percy due to a problem with his left foot. There was talk of plantar fasciitis, to understand the severity of the same healing times. The question everyone is asking is the following: Will it take just over three weeks for the Azzurri duo to be at their best at the finals in Spain?

ATP Paris-Bercy, Jannik Sinner: “There was no match today, I have a pain in my hand. Davis Cup? I care, but…”

It is impossible to give an answer. What is certain is that the number 3 for Italy, Lorenzo Mussetti, is rising and showing clear signs of vitality. Tuscan, at this point, can apply for a role luxury reserve It can be called into question if an owner does not provide the expected material reassurances. The competition surface may not be particularly fast in Carrarino’s favor.

Photo: La Presse

See also  February orders, Cairo third! - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“This Napoli is from the final, the best football in Europe”

October 31, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Verstappen, Marko and Horner boycotted Sky Sports

October 31, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

14 victories in one season, no one like him! – OA Sport

October 31, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

4 min read

CDM OK to single order on covid and rave. Meloni: “No to an ideological approach to Covid” – Politics

November 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Elon Musk makes a sweeping survey of the Twitter board and becomes the sole director of the company

November 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Crisis ‘stopping’ Europe: The map from space is getting darker

November 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Will they be enough to review Sinner and Berrettini at good levels? – OA Sport

November 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt