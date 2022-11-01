Will they be enough to review Sinner and Berrettini at good levels? – OA Sport

Thursday, November 24 (10.00) Tennis Italy will face the United States and the Davis Cup finals begin in Malaga (Spain).. 24 days left until this deadline and the indications are not the most satisfactory for Many physical problems which belong to Bill Paese players.

Indicate the two major singles in the blue list, i.e. Yannick Sener and Matteo Berrettini. South Tyrol came out today, very badly, in the first round of Master 1000 from Paris Percyshowing poor physical condition, besides being The right hand hurts.

if possible, It’s worse for a Berrettiniforced to Missed tournaments in Vienna and Percy due to a problem with his left foot. There was talk of plantar fasciitis, to understand the severity of the same healing times. The question everyone is asking is the following: Will it take just over three weeks for the Azzurri duo to be at their best at the finals in Spain?

It is impossible to give an answer. What is certain is that the number 3 for Italy, Lorenzo Mussetti, is rising and showing clear signs of vitality. Tuscan, at this point, can apply for a role luxury reserve It can be called into question if an owner does not provide the expected material reassurances. The competition surface may not be particularly fast in Carrarino’s favor.

Photo: La Presse