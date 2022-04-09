Will Smith won’t be able to attend the Oscars for ten years because of Chris Rock’s slap in the face

American actor Will Smith You will not be able to participate At the Oscars celebrations for the next 10 years due to the violent slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock, who made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the association that awards the Academy Awards, has specified that it will also be held Smith was prohibited from participating in other events organized by the same association. Smith said in a statement that he accepted and respected the academy’s decision.

During the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, Smith gave a squeaky, violent voice slap Live on rock for a hair joke about Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, a disease that leads to hair loss. Smith then returns to his seat to humiliate Rock and tell him not to say his wife’s name, much to the surprise and embarrassment of those present, including Rock. Later that evening, Smith won Best Actor, and in his speech he cried apologizing for what had happened.

In the following days, the Academy was heavily criticized for not immediately intervening to manage the situation and announced that it had initiated checks on Smith’s behavior; Then he said that shortly after he slapped Smith Refusal He left the party, as requested by the association instead, but he realized he “could have handled the situation differently”. Last Saturday Smith finally decided quit of the Academy, of which she was a member along with thousands of colleagues, described her behavior during Oscar night as “shocking, painful and inexcusable”.