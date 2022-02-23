February 23, 2022

Will PlayStation Plus leak reveal free PS4 and PS5 games in March 2022? – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax February 23, 2022 2 min read

traditional now Leaking It seems to have been revealed in advance I Free PS4 and PS5 games Available to subscribers PlayStation Plus in a month March 2022: According to this information, the team will be Sonic Racing and Ark: Survival Evolved.

In this case, we’re only talking about a couple of titles that will make up next month’s lineup, but we imagine they’ll be the headline one. Leaked famous French source Belbel Konwhich has rightly sparked a lot of news so far, including the PS Plus games for January.

“I recently got into Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing, and I’d like to buy them to play on them. PS5“Unfortunately I don’t have money and am a little hesitant,” the leaker wrote, “but maybe at the end of the day I can wait until the beginning of next month.” Thin, right?

Released in 2019, Team Sonic Racing (review) is a arcade racer It allows you to control several characters in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, who drive vehicles that can dynamically adapt to any terrain.

Ark: Survival Evolved (review) is rather famous Survival Developed by Studio Wildcard, which transports us to a world inhabited by dinosaurs where we will have to collect resources, build objects and monitor our backs to survive.

As you know, among the PlayStation Plus games for February 2022 there is the EA Sports UFC 4 fighting simulator, the Planet Coaster management system and the independent expansion Assault on the Dragon’s Rock by Tiny Tina, which is a prequel to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

