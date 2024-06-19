June 19, 2024

Will PlayStation be at Gamescom 2024? This is Sony’s official response

Gerald Bax June 19, 2024

Through the pages of the German portal Games Wirtschaft, a spokesman for Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed this this year as well PlayStation won’t be present at Gamescom 2024the main gaming event in Cologne scheduled for the second half of August.

This should be somewhat surprising. Furthermore, Sony’s gaming division did not participate in the German event either in 2022 and 2023, and has generally distanced itself from big summer events for years to focus on separate presentations in the form of… State of Play and PlayStation Showcase.

Nintendo will also skip the 2024 release

Therefore, the absence of PlayStation at Gamescom 2024 does not necessarily mean that Sony does not have another show planned in the coming months or in any case by the end of the year with more surprises and updates from the company. In this regard, a few days ago, there were rumors of a possible PlayStation Showcase at the end of September focusing on Bungie and more specifically on Marathon and the future of Destiny after The Ultimate Forma.

A snapshot from Gamescom 2023

Along with SIE, Nintendo has also confirmed that it will not be participating in the Cologne exhibition. After all, only yesterday the Japanese company showed that the Nintendo Switch has a lot to say thanks to a Nintendo Direct full of surprises and very important announcements. Instead, no news has arrived from Microsoft, except that the American company has participated in all previous editions of Gamescom and therefore it is likely that it will also participate in this year’s edition.

We remind you that Gamescom 2024 will be held Between 21 and 25 Augustpreceded by Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley on August 20, where you can expect all kinds of announcements from publishers around the world.

