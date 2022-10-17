Will November come? We explain what it is and why it is a sign of worrisome changes »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Navamparatha coming soon? We explain what it is and why it’s a sign of worrisome changes

What happens when a Navambarata comes?Something changes in terms of weather and climate in Italy. The Symptoms of anxiety disorders They are seen by everyone under the weather-climate profile: it is getting hotter in all seasons and the rain has almost disappeared, now it is concentrated only in very few areas, creating only damage and inconvenience.

Maybe even one now “November“.

We coined this term considering what might happen in the coming weeks. Yes, because A Autobrada Biz, After the beginning of the month.

Period Autobrada derived from the traditional Roman festivals It closed the harvest season in October. To celebrate the end of the harvest and hard work, on Thursdays and Sundays each family organizes a trip out of town (to be precise, an “octoprada”) so floats decorated with cowbells depart from each district where the women sit. group’s “Bellona” at their head). The rest of the party followed the carriage on foot to its destination.

Meteorologically speaking, October refers to a period typical of October, during which high pressure dominates for several days and, as a result, conditions prevail. Atmospheric stability, the climate being late summer rather than autumn, and almost rain-free.

Geological origins tell us that it is a A unique and localized phenomenon It was only of Mid-South interest that it entered common parlance.

ok, In the last 10/15 years Instead we witness Even more involvement from the NorthOctober has more sunny days and any climate other than autumn: in short, October has become an atmospheric phenomenon that is no longer localized, but generalized.

This year, too, it will no longer be a unique event: we are going to live, in fact, aOct.-Biz. This is absolutely true Wonderful: Analyzing our nation’s climate history, two unusual heat waves have never been so close to each other at this time of the year.

The reason is to be found in the particular synoptic structure already taking shape at the hemispheric level. Monday, October 17: Technically we can identify it Atmospheric volume. In practice, we would have a broad anticyclonic field, which is “nailed” and therefore forced to remain over a large area for a long time, the main effect of which is to keep away not only any Atlantic disturbance, but also cold disturbances from the North Pole.

If Climate Predictions The next of the world’s leading climatologists (IPCC, NOAA, ECMWF) should confirm that something similar could happen in November: in short, possible November. So the summer heat is moving more and more, almost nibbling on 2 autumn months. Many can see something positive in these new dynamics, but the truth is that these are disturbing signs, which should reflect the ongoing climate change with increasingly significant consequences in Italy as well.

Be careful though, November heat is not entirely new: Again, a popular saying comes to our aid, and not surprisingly, “Indian summer“(San Martino is celebrated, precisely on November 11).

For those who don’t know, legend St. Martin Love it on a really cold night Martin of Tours (later San Martino) met a poor man and gave him half his clothes to protect him from the cold. After a while, he ran into another person, took pity on him and gave him the other half of the cloak. According to some traditions, being in the cold, Martino would be warmed by the rays of a warm sun, which suddenly seemed like a miracle.

This teaches us that even warm periods in the past could occur out of season, although they were very rare and localized (only in certain areas). Now let’s look at one Increasing frequency Heat waves capable of covering the whole of Italy.

Something is really changing.

Next week Ottobrada Biz