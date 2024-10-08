Will Conceição be ruled out? With other teams there will be talk of a distorted championship

We have to do what happened in the English Premier League. How many times a week do we say this, and we are excited – and rightly so – about how the English have managed to turn football into something beautiful, rich and exciting. From the stadiums to the fans, from the game to the spirit: we always envy the English for a lot of things, but we can never emulate them (or maybe we don’t want to). Things will go like this this time too Francisco Conceicao Watch the Juventus and Lazio match from the stands, Serves disqualification For the red color designated by the Italian rulers themselves “mistake”. It will not happen like what happened to his compatriot Bruno Fernandes, who was sent off against Tottenham for a foul that was considered violent but was not violent. The error was acknowledged, and the three-match disqualification was overturned. Everything is in a state of absolute naturalness, everything is without specific controversy: you can make mistakes, and do make them; It can and will be treated. But perhaps this is too logical for a conspiracy-minded football like ours, and too normal for a country unable to experience football (and unfortunately not just football) in a normal way. Will they surprise us? I don’t think so.