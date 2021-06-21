Will a new game from the series be announced on EA Play? – Multiplayer.it

dead space He may be close to making a comeback, with a possible announcement of new part during theEA Play Live, which will be held digitally on July 22, 2021 with video stream.

To tell the truth, there’s no certainty that it’s a new dead zone, but the regular VentureBeat journalist and insider Jeff Group Hint that there’s a big and somewhat exciting announcement coming from EA Motive at this year’s EA Play Live, something that has been hinted at previously and appears to be related to the horror series in question.

There is almost no mention of Dead Space, but Grubb refers to the intellectual property of Electronic Arts motivation It’s been in the works for quite some time, something capable of delighting “fans” and has already refuted some titles like Mirror’s Edge but without denying the possibility that it’s Dead Space.

Obviously, the question raised aisle entry About the possibility of returning to the scenes of the sci-fi horror series that a large number of players expected after the closure of Visceral, which practically eliminated the end of Dead Space in the third chapter.

Grob also pointed out clues left by others as well from the inside Like Shinobi602 on ResetEra and Jez Corden of Windows Central, who’ve previously talked about the potential return of Dead Space. In the meantime, for a sci-fi atmosphere with hints of cosmic horror, we can only look elsewhere in anticipation of any confirmations, such as the Callisto Protocol and the Quantum Error, even if they really have everything to prove.