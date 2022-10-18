Will 30fps be the norm on consoles again? – Multiplayer.it

Lots of games have arrived PS5 and Xbox Series X. Since launch, it runs at 60 frames per second or at least has a performance mode that sacrifices fidelity to ensure a similar frame rate. But recent cases Gotham Knights and a Plague Tale: Requiem Discuss, with the fear that with the arrival of the first games designed specifically for the current generation of i منصات platforms 30 frames per second Back to the standard as it was in the past.

A very brief summary for those who missed the latest news: Warner Bros. Last week it was officially announced that the Gotham Knights will run at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X and they won’t have a 60fps graphics mode. However, over the weekend, several conflicting reports came in from users who already own A Plague Tale: Requiem who claim Asobo Studio runs at 30fps or has an unlocked frame, but 60fps is hard to reach. the second.

Modernization: As confirmed in A Plague Tale: Requiem review, Studio Asobo runs at 30 frames per second on consoles.

At the moment we are talking about two separate cases in their own way. For Gotham Knights, the developers made it clear that it was impossible to support 60 frames per second On consoles because of co-op. In the case of A Plague Tale Requiem, the fault may not lie with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is as far as possible problems on the optimization front (eg on PC, between the recommended requirements to play 1080p and 60fps, a RTX 3070).

However, these two cases have sparked many discussions on the network, with many players fearing that Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem are just the beginning: if only two years after the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X, they are already starting to tickle from the first games Without a 60fps performance mode, the situation could only get worse over the next few years, with more and more games stalling at 30fps.

It’s obviously still too early to wrap one up and show off graphically exceptional titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Forza Horizon 5, just to name one per “faction”, to prove that if you want, you can hit 60fps on consoles With some concessions. Provided that developers have enough time and resources to focus on improving the console.



Gotham Knights will run at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

In all of this, there are those who remember that before the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X | On consoles, games have been playing quietly at 30fps, often shaky, we add, so going back to a similar level isn’t a disaster. True, however it is a logical discourse to a certain extent. Obviously 60fps isn’t a prerequisite (depending on the genre), but it’s also true that it’s now one Basic On consoles, and as such it’s hard for many gamers to give up on now that cross-play, cloud saves, fast resumes, fast SSD loads and all the other technological and non-technical achievements will be on consoles of certain thickness.

Answer for those who don’t want to give up on 60fps on consoles, if these concerns prove valid, it might be possible “Pro” models PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which will surely arrive sooner or later. But this is clearly not an ideal solution and it will require additional economic expenditures to switch to more powerful models.

what do you think? Are the Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem cases (if confirmed) offered for a 30fps return as standard on consoles? In these two years, has 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X really necessary for you? Let us know in the comments.

