Wild Hearts on Xbox Game Pass? Code reveals it will arrive, but it is not known when – Multiplayer.it

wild hearts It will appear Xbox Game Pass: A well-known leaker who manages the Lumia Updates profile found an icon pointing to the game on the Xbox Store and there would be no doubt about it, but I do not know when This will happen or any way.

The fact of the matter is, in fact, that being a title produced by Electronic Arts Wild Hearts will one day be presented in a catalog EA PlaySubscription service included in the subscription Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Therefore, there is a possibility that the Microsoft Store may have simply continued to function, laying the foundations for a process that will inevitably take place; Or we will see the game developed by Omega Force on Game Pass sooner than expected.

There are no guarantees apart from one: the acknowledged reliability of the source, which takes its time checking changes to the Xbox Store code and cross-referencing the data for news like this.

In any case, there is very little left and we will be able to touch this interesting experience in the style of Monster Hunter, which will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S starting February 17th. More details in the game Wild Hearts we tried.