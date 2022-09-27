Wild Hearts is a new EA and Koei Tecmo game, release date revealed – Nerd4.life

With a somewhat unexpected cooperation, Electronic Arts and Omega Force, Koei Tecmo Indoor Teamrecently announced a new game in cooperative development, which we discovered today wild heartscomplete with Submission date has been set Which is supposed to take place through a first trailer.

In fact, it already exists steady flow specifically for September 28 at 4:00 pm Italians, until Wednesday we will finally know what it is.

At the moment, we know that EA and Koei Tecmo are teaming up for a new game set in feudal Japan and we have now found out that this game is called Wild Hearts.

The title is published by the EA Originals tag, which is typically used for smaller independent projects but in this case it will instead be about a “real triple experience” based on how it is presented by publishers and teams.

The game is also referred to as “A Fantastic fishing game‘, which appears to be confirmed in the illustration used to provide the title, which appears on this page and is definitely some sort of aggressive wolf. The development team in charge is Omega Force, who specializes primarily in musou-style action, so the idea is that it might be a title It features a similar build, but we are still waiting for the official presentation scheduled for this week.