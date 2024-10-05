Wiking stove catalog 2024/2025: main lines and models

Wiking stove catalog 2024/2025: the main models for heating and at the same time furnishing your home with real design pieces.

Fireplaces can be a useful way to heat a home while furnishing a room. Let’s surf together Catalog 2024/2025 Stovey Waking Full of novelties and models with timeless design.

The perfect synergy between design and function, Wiking stove catalog 2024/2025

Scandinavian tradition merges with style in the Wiking 2024/2025 stove catalogue. The Danish company, which specializes in the design and production of high-end models, offers designer wood stoves that are perfect for any need.

The different elements in the assortment are perfectly balanced Aesthetic needs With functional ones, it’s all with Watch sustainability.

All newly created stoves are in fact equipped with insulated combustion chambers, to reduce the harmful impact on the environment and have Low fuel consumption.

Moreover, the different models are designed and approved by European institutes and for this reason carry the CE formula.

Let’s look at some together Proposals for the year 2024/2025.

Hum 5600

the Huam 5600 series Displays individual elements that can be combined with each other. particularly It is possible to combine high and low modulesWith or without space to store wood and much more.

Various devices in this group can also be as well Rich in lighting and special decorations It is also possible to add stones to accumulate heat. This will allow the user to get proper heat distribution for a longer period of time.

It represents an example of this line no Corner stove A design where you can choose between a modern or classic door opening. The same slot can be installed on the right and on the left.

The series is also part of this line Moduli HWAM 5650a stove featuring a Danish design that does not go unnoticed. there Tilt handle It is easy to open and can be placed on the right and left.

This model is very versatile and practical and, thanks to the single door system, it fits perfectly into modern and more rustic contexts.

Vermin Classic 4

HWAM Classic 4 is the second line of the Wiking 2024/2025 stove catalogue. Introduced over 30 years ago, the stove maintains a classic design that remains an all-time favorite.

Advertisement template High energy efficiency It is multi-functional and therefore more than just a wood stove.

Product Available in three different configurations Equipped Two plates for heating and preparing food.

But it does not end here because the model providesPossibility of adding units Such as a practical oven in which the heat of the combustion chamber can be used to cook dishes such as pizza, bread or desserts.

Finally, there is the possibility of adding a Wooden cabin. This allows you to have the fuel needed to heat your home on hand.

The design of the fireplace also adds value to the room in which it is placedAn excellent decor solution for modern homes.

The line stove is already equipped with a series of additional elements Vermin Classic 4 It has a log cabin and stoves. The special model has a timeless look reminiscent of stoves of the past and its details are modern and contemporary.

Loma Group

In the Luma range there is a wide range of stove options that differ from each other but have one element in common: Modern and refined design. The stove is ideal in homes that need quick heating.

The efficiency of the item allows you to do this Reach the ideal temperature in a short time Therefore, it is a convenient and effective solution at the same time.

Beautiful i Cylindrical models with floor support Which enriches the environment thanks to its avant-garde appearance.

Those looking for a more glamorous solution can instead point themselves towards it stoves with pedestal, Which can also be placed in the center of the room.

Stoves Waking Loma 4 With natural stone cladding They have a large combustion chamber that is ideal for heating a medium-sized room. All solutions in the catalog include a sturdy, durable and resistant cast iron base.

There is no shortage of them Practical storage areas Under the combustion chamber.

Another model in the line is Viking Loma 3 stoveWith large side windows that allow you to relax while watching the flames. Models in the line are supplied with smooth steel sides but natural stone tops are also available.

For those looking for one Functional but small stove Alternatively, you can choose templates Loma Collection 1. These stoves have a compact appearance and feature a large glass range in a solid cast iron door.

Miro and Minnie

Group Miro It is the most famous company and includes Different types of stoves differ from each other.

In the Wiking Miro stove catalog 2024/2025 Miro 3 model Equipped with a solid cast iron door suitable for any environment. Features of the black model Slightly beveled cornersSide glass and door with wooden holder compartment.

The model is Available in two sizes Which differ from each other in the height of the base and can be placed on the ground or raised. Some versions of this group feature Retractable adjustable feet Which can also be applied to irregular surfaces.

Waking Mini 2 With long feet it is instead one Stove with compact dimensions But with high performance functions. This freestanding and suspended set has excellent features.

The small wood stove is Environmental Low power consumption.

The rectangular shape with slightly curved sides gives it a modern look throughout, while the glass door ensures the best Seeing flame.