Why Gabbiadini and not Zaniolo? Open discussion after opening (forced) on 3-5-2

“To go 3-5-2 you need an important motivation.” Roberto Mancini At the press conference on Monday Thus he answered the question regarding a possible change of form. CoachItalia Whoever has so far achieved his trademark 4-3-3 will always have his reference point in the offensive trident, even in the future. However, at this historical moment, he is almost forced to change an advanced unit that has lost all its attack from the outside. From Insigne to Chiesa, from Berardi to Pellegrini, via Politano: all are not available for Nations League matches against England and Hungary. Two non-trivial matches, because Italy with 180 minutes left can beat a lot the last four When do you get relegated to League B, here are the 3-5-2 tests, with Rasbadori behind Immobile and Toloi-Bonucci-Bastoni against Donnarumma.

Why Gabbiadini and not Zaniolo?

In the 3-5-2 direction, Manolo Gabbiadini’s call yesterday should be interpreted. The second attacker, the Sampdoria forward returns to Coverciano after nearly five years, having cursed 0-0 at the San Siro against Sweden which the protagonist saw. Gabbiadini’s coach picks was preferred over Niccolo Zaniolo and the selection leads to a discussion. And not a little.

The 99-year-old striker, fired by the coach when he was still semi-unidentified, specialized last season in the role of the second striker behind Abraham. Against Atalanta at Olympique, in the final round of the tournament, he showed that he had fully recovered from his shoulder injury and was among the best on the field. But Mancini did not invite him, a surprising choice even for Zaniolo himself who now can only prepare for the next championship match against Inter in the best possible way. Hopefully things will really get better in November, when there will be friendlies against Albania and Austria.