Why didn’t we go back to the moon?

Moon landing scientifically proven (6 missions): Let’s analyze why humanity has not returned yet

There are so many questions about the Moon, I found myself answering this very question several times. In some cases, the idea was born out of good intentions, driven by curiosity to understand why human exploration of the moon has been put on hold, and in other cases instead (and unfortunately) as a symptom of unhealthy conspiracy motives. In any case, the point is to understand how modern research works, and especially how it is funded (and then we get to the chapter on the Moon).

Apollo program to the moon

The Apollo program, which put man on the moon in the 1960s and 1970s, was not the only major investment in space exploration. That is to say, it was not the only project that required huge investments and resources. The entire program cost $28 billion at the time. If we take inflation into account, we are talking about a figure that must be between 150 and 250 billion euros today, which is roughly equivalent to the cost of dozens of financial maneuvers that a country like Italy might have to bear. It ended in the early 1970s, and was followed by several other projects, including two with similar or even higher costs: the Space Shuttle program and the International Space Station.

Space Shuttle Program.

the Earthrise The famous photo of Earth’s surface taken by William Anders on Apollo 8. Source: NASA

The Space Shuttle program was already in the planning stages when the Apollo program was still underway. It began on April 12, 1981, with the launch of Columbia, and ended on July 21, 2011, with the landing of Atlantis. Among the program’s many great achievements, a complete list of which is beyond the scope of this publication, were the development and operation on orbit of Spacelab, a reusable laboratory with the means to conduct experiments in microgravity, the construction of the International Space Station, and the launch and maintenance of numerous satellites and space telescopes over the years, such as the Hubble Space Telescope, whose results are known to be of great scientific value. All of this resulted in a total cost of about $200 billion, perhaps higher than the cost of the Apollo program.

if Space shipCredit: NASA

International Space Station

The construction of the International Space Station began in 1998, thanks to the Space Shuttle program just described (the shuttle was the only shuttle capable of carrying the main modules into orbit), and it is still in operation. The ultimate goal of the program is to develop technologies for space exploration, capable of keeping the crew alive on long-duration missions, and to host a research laboratory in a microgravity environment, where experiments in physics, biology, chemistry, and medicine can be conducted, as well as meteorology. In short, a place with unique conditions for advancing research and progress in a large number of scientific branches in parallel. Even in this case, the great results achieved required a huge investment, about $160 billion, comparable to the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.

International Space StationCredit: NASA

All this explains why man did not return to the Moon after the early 1970s: the huge costs required huge motivations! That is, after 6 moon landings, which also brought back 382 kg of lunar rock samples to Earth, what important scientific questions had not yet been answered by all the data collected and required a new and expensive series of missions? This was the fundamental question that had to be answered to justify a huge additional investment. The potential urgency of having to provide a narrative to a stupid conspiracy theorist on duty, in addition to being childish, was clearly not a valid justification.

Aside from the obvious political reasons at the time and safety standards that would be unacceptable today, all this money for a new series of lunar missions would have meant no funding for the other two major programs just described. Added to these were other satellite and probe missions that would prove to be major historical successes in the following decades: think of the Pioneer probes that led to the first flybys of Jupiter and Saturn in 1973, the Mariner probes (which led to the first flybys of Venus and Mercury), the Voyager probes (which led to the first flybys of Uranus and Neptune in 1977), the Viking probes (which successfully landed and transmitted images from the surface of Mars for the first time), and the already mentioned Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories in Earth orbit, such as the Chandra X-ray Observatory. All of these missions also required huge investments, so a choice had to be made: either these missions or other lunar missions. Needless to say, the findings and discoveries made support this view, and the feeling today is that the right choice has been made.

