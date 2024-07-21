Sunday, July 21, 2024
“Whoever wins Italy will do well” – Il Tempo

By: Noah French

Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race for the White House “has been in the air for a few days, especially after the Covid attack that hit President Biden. But we must always look calmly at our best ally, the United States. Transatlantic relations represent a priority of Italian foreign policy. Whoever becomes the next president of the United States, with him Let’s work well together. We’ve worked with the Biden administration and we’ve worked well with the Trump administration because that bond is so strong, it’s not about the president and the president’s party.” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Tg1 what the Italian government’s first reaction was to US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing from the race for the White House. He added, “I believe there will be a different election campaign now than before, and Americans will have to decide who their president is” and “we will follow with attention and respect because this is the largest democracy in the world.”

