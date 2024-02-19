February 20, 2024

Who won Wimbledon last year? The 2022 UK Tennis Championships are men's and women's champions

February 19, 2024

If Novak Djokovic fails to successfully defend his Wimbledon title in 2023, the absence of Rafael Nadal due to injury and Roger Federer due to retirement makes it likely that only the fifth men's winner since 2002 will lift the trophy.

In the women's division, world number one Iga Swiatek will be hoping to achieve victory for the first time at the All England Club.

The world's best man, Carlos Alcaraz, is also aiming to win a maiden SW19 title, while two-time champion Petra Kvitova is among the women's top seeds.

What steps will the heroes follow? Here's last year's winner and a list of previous Wimbledon winners.

Who won Wimbledon last year? Male hero

Novak Djokovic was the 2022 Wimbledon champion, winning his 21st Grand Slam title and seventh at SW19.

It hasn't been easy for one of the most decorated players in Wimbledon history: Djokovic dropped sets in all but two of his seven matches, rallying from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals and a set to Cameron. Nouri in the quarter-finals and Nick Kyrgios in the final.

Djokovic faced Kyrgios in the final after the volatile Australian qualified from the semi-finals without playing due to an injury suffered by two-time defending champion Rafael Nadal.

The popular Spaniard will not compete in 2023 because he underwent surgery to treat a hip problem, leading him to believe that 2024 will be his last sport.

Who won Wimbledon last year? Women's champion

Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title and became the first Kazakh to win a major when she recovered from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final.

Tunisian Jabeur, who is aiming to become the first African to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, was 14 places ahead of Rybakina in the rankings.

Simona Halep, the 2019 champion, was Rybakina's victim in the quarter-finals, losing in straight sets to the player who will succeed the retiring Ash Barty at the tournament.

Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions: Complete list of all Open Era winners

Roger Federer is the most successful men's singles player at Wimbledon. His eight titles include an impressive run of five straight titles since 2003.

Federer's retirement in 2022 means Djokovic must win Wimbledon again to equal the Swiss star's record. Winner of the last four editions, the 36-year-old Serb could conceivably become the overall record holder before considering retirement.

American Pete Sampras, who dominated the tournament in the 1990s, won the tournament seven times, as did Briton William Renshaw between 1881 and 1889.

Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions (Open Era)

Anu winner
2022 Novak Djokovic
2021 Novak Djokovic
2020 Canceled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
2019 Novak Djokovic
2018 Novak Djokovic
2017 Roger Federer
2016 British Andy Murray
2015 Novak Djokovic
2014 Novak Djokovic
2013 British Andy Murray
2012 Roger Federer
2011 Novak Djokovic
2010 Rafael Nadal
2009 Roger Federer
2008 Rafael Nadal
2007 Roger Federer
2006 Roger Federer
2005 Roger Federer
2004 Roger Federer
2003 Roger Federer
2002 Lleyton Hewitt
2001 Goran Ivanisevic
2000 Pietro Sampras
1999 Pietro Sampras
1998 Pietro Sampras
1997 Pietro Sampras
1996 Ricardo Krajicek
1995 Pietro Sampras
1994 Pietro Sampras
1993 Pietro Sampras
1992 Andrea Agassi
1991 Michelle Stitch
1990 Stefano Edberg
1989 Boris Becker
1988 Stefano Edberg
1987 Pat Cash
1986 Boris Becker
1985 Boris Becker
1984 John McEnroe
1983 John McEnroe
1982 Jimmy Connor
1981 John McEnroe
1980 Bjorn Borg
1979 Bjorn Borg
1978 Bjorn Borg
1977 Bjorn Borg
1976 Bjorn Borg
1975 Arthur Ashe
1974 Jimmy Connor
1973 Jan symbols
1972 Stan Smith
1971 John Newcomb
1970 John Newcomb
1969 Rod Laver
1968 Rod Laver
Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions: Complete list of all Open Era winners

Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in Wimbledon history, winning six of her nine titles in successive years between 1982 and 1987.

Serena Williams is close to Navratilova's amazing record among contemporary female players, as she has won seven titles in 14 years. Williams, 41, is now unlikely to return to Wimbledon, although she has not yet officially retired, and may be tempted to return to competition as she is one Grand Slam win away from Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles. .

Navratilova and Williams' American compatriot Helen Wills Moody won Wimbledon eight times during the pre-Open period, and Britain's Dorothea Lambert Chambers won seven times between 1903 and 1914.

Wimbledon women's singles winners (open era)

Anu winner
2022 Elena Rybakina
2021 Ashley Barty
2020 Canceled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
2019 Simona Halep
2018 Angelica Kerber
2017 Garbine Muguruza
2016 Serena Williams
2015 Serena Williams
2014 Pietro Kvitov
2013 Mario Bartoli
2012 Serena Williams
2011 Pietro Kvitov
2010 Serena Williams
2009 Serena Williams
2008 Venus Williams
2007 Venus Williams
2006 Emily Mauresmo
2005 Venus Williams
2004 Maria Sharapova
2003 Serena Williams
2002 Serena Williams
2001 Venus Williams
2000 Venus Williams
1999 Lindsay Davenport
1998 Jana Novoten
1997 Martina Hingis
1996 Steffi Graf
1995 Steffi Graf
1994 Concetta Martinez
1993 Steffi Graf
1992 Steffi Graf
1991 Steffi Graf
1990 Martina Navratilova
1989 Steffi Graf
1988 Steffi Graf
1987 Martina Navratilova
1986 Martina Navratilova
1985 Martina Navratilova
1984 Martina Navratilova
1983 Martina Navratilova
1982 Martina Navratilova
1981 Chris Everett
1980 Yvonne Goolagong
1979 Martina Navratilova
1978 Martina Navratilova
1977 Virginia Wade
1976 Chris Everett
1975 Billie Jean King
1974 Chris Everett
1973 Billie Jean King
1972 Billie Jean King
1971 Yvonne Goolagong
1970 Margaret Court
1969 Anna Corti
1968 Billie Jean King
Who are the youngest and oldest Wimbledon winners?

Switzerland Monica Seles He is the youngest player to win Wimbledon in the Open Era, when he was 16 years old in 1997. Before that, he was a local player Lottie Dodd He won in 1887 at the age of fifteen. Dodd is said to have been listening to Wimbledon on the radio when he died 73 years later.

Boris Becker He holds the men's record, having won 17th in 1985. The German broke the record set by the Swedish legend. Bjorn Borg When he was twenty years old nine years ago.

Three-time champion Arthur Gorey He won the tournament in 1909 at the age of 41 and the Briton still holds the record as the oldest player ever to win the tournament. Federer He is the oldest in the Open Era, at approximately 36 and a half years old.

Britain Charlotte Cooper Sterry She holds the women's singles record as a winner at the age of 37 in 1908. In the Open Era, the oldest women's singles winner is NavratilovShe won in 1990 at the age of 33, a record she almost held for four years, but lost to Conchita Martinez in the 1994 final.

