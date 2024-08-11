Who wins the medal table at the Olympics? Italy could decide the fight between China and the US.

As has already happened at Tokyo 2020, success in the medal table Paris 2024 Olympics It will be decided on the last day, perhaps for only one gold difference, but also for a large number of silvers. America and China will compete for dominance as always. In the Land of the Rising Sun, the Americans won the title by a margin (39 to 38), while the Asians’ only win came from the home edition in Beijing 2008.

Currently, China is in first place with 39 gold, 27 silver, 24 bronze, and USA is in second place with 38-42-42. So, a ‘draw’ in terms of number of wins would be enough for the North Americans to win as there are definitely more silver medalists. However, the final day can be unpredictable. And Italy, presumably, finds itself in the role of arbiter of this exciting challenge…

USA and China cards on the last day

The U.S. will have several golden opportunities over China, but only one of them is almost certain to materialize: It will be a major (and epoch-making) surprise if the Americans don’t beat hosts France in women’s basketball. In track cycling Jennifer Valente will be one of the main favorites in the Omnium, but the competition will also be fierce with the Italians, starting with Belgian Lotte Kopecky. Leticia Paternoster. In the women’s competition, the -76kg final will be between Kennedy Alexis Blades and Japan’s Yuka Kagami: the Japanese team is the slight favourite.

And China? Only one card, but gold. In women’s heavyweight lifting, Wenwen Li is the world record holder: if she doesn’t have physical problems, her defeat seems unlikely, because she can achieve overall measurements that are 30-40 kg higher than the South. Korean Hyejeong Park. However, Mingyu can surprise Zhang in the pentathlon.

In short: USA (Women’s Basketball) and China (Weightlifting) look set to get one gold each.. However, the Americans will have three opportunities to match point between wrestling, women’s volleyball and track cycling. In two of these they will have to deal with Italy.