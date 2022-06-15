June 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Il modulo per l

Who should apply for it? Self-certification form »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines June 15, 2022 2 min read

€200 bonus: who should apply for it? self-certification form

Self-certification form for the €200 scholarshipFrom next month, you will be able to take advantage of the €200 bonus. But how is this achieved? Compensation will be recognized automaticallyequally for all, once and after obtaining permission from the employee by the employer.

The €200 will be given to all employees from employers, both public and private, regardless of whether they assume the nature of an entrepreneur or not, provided that the monthly salary limit is respected (Taxable for social security purposes) 2,692 euros, the famous 35,000 euros annually.
Then INPS clearly specified that one-time compensation is owed to employees only once, even if they hold several employment relationships. So, in case of a worker having multiple employment relationships, Only one employer will be able to claim the bonusAnd the He states that he has not actually submitted an application equal to the others.

It should also be specified, as also reported by the newspaper Corriere della Serawhich – which for staffpublic or private, will serveSelf-certification to get a bonus of 200 Euro: employees will have to fill in a lonliness and hand it over to your employer, to receive a one-time allowance of €200 directly in the salary slip; The employer will then be compensated by the INPS.

The self-certification form (which we see above) should contain some specific data: personal data, tax code, name of the employer and company, employee requirements.

Here is the link to download it

See also  We can shape a saggy, flat butt and make it firmer and toned with this cheap item and some easy exercises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

NASA’s drone has completed its 29th flight to Mars

June 15, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Lose those annoying extra pounds by doing just one workout a day to be fit even at 50

June 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The mystery of the black hole roaming our galaxy deepens

June 14, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Bt, Luigi Marino leads HR for Europe, US and South America

June 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

New shield against proliferation. European Central Bank: “Rest assured” – the economy

June 15, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Driven to Build with LEGO: Our Interview with Riccardo Zangelmi

June 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Who should apply for it? Self-certification form »ILMETEO.it

June 15, 2022 Karen Hines