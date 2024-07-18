who ruins his plans at the best moment

What will happen in the next episodes of endless love Broadcast on Canal 5? Here are all the previews.

Aso She is afraid, convinced of it. prince He gradually comes closer to revealing the truth about his true identity. While in, Fieldan He tries hard to lift his son’s spirits. A poetWho fell into deep sadness after his wife left their home. Fieldan He tries to reassure him, and suggests removing Zainab It’s just an attempt to manipulate by ignoring her, A poet He will be able to get her back. The mother is convinced that this strategy will work and is partially correct.

Tareq Defying the opposition of his entire family, he asks A. Bano To become his wife. A woman with a heart that is not completely calm and quiet prince From the suggestion and trusts him with his intention not to complicate Tariq’s life. prince Meanwhile, who still has doubts about Flood responsible for Tareq To follow up and supervise it carefully. In the meantime, Kamal resorts to Tufan He is asked to hand over evidence that could incriminate him. princeHis desire and need to frame it became increasingly stronger and more urgent. With these buildings of interest Exactly the previous episodeAnd how he places himself in front of those who come after him.

Flood Although he understands the nature of the request, he decides to refuse it and later informs him of everything. Aso He suggests that they accept the offer so that their opponent ends up behind bars and everyone can finally feel safe. After that, we will see another dynamic of the plot. Fahmi who finds it Zainab in home Perfection He notices the girl’s bag and asks her for explanations. The latter, who looks visibly sad, tells her mother about the harassment she has been subjected to. FieldanWhich prompted Fahima to decide to take her home with her to protect her and put an end to all this heartbreak.

Zainab and Sama They decided to consult a lawyer to discuss some important issues. Flood Thanks to the phone tapping he found out that prince trying to track down right. He is able to report immediately. right from imminent danger, allowing him to delete the offending video with clean before prince It can be found. winner Agree to support Layla Intended to replace Onder E. Feldan At the head of the company. In parallel, Kamal Zahir They are investigating a woman who made some payments to her brother’s account. clean. Despite the efforts made by Kamal Zahirtakes her leave without providing any useful details. Then he takes the initiative to warn right to the situation, which adds another layer of complexity to the story.