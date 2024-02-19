Who risks it, the fines, and how to comply with them

From today in accountants' offices phones will start ringing frequently. In recent days, in fact,Revenue Agency They sent taxpayers a barrage of letters highlighting their 2020 income – we're talking thousands of notices – and many of them were caught by surprise, so now they need clarification from their accounting experts.

Taxpayers who may have overlooked income in the tax year in question were targeted. In more detail, communications from the Revenue Agency indicate possible anomalies regarding income from work, similar income, and self-employment, as well as regarding income from undeclared leases. For some persons participating in the checks, there is the possibility of regularizing their situation by sending a pre-prepared supplementary declaration. The Revenue Agency's Friendly Notices are aimed at potentially non-compliant taxpayers and, as mentioned, relate to the 2020 tax year. The relevant communications are delivered to people reporting discrepancies in their tax returns, such as omissions of income received, and inviting recipients to independently resolve their situations by filing a return Supplementary payment of any additional taxes, with reduced penalties.

The confusion that this type of notice causes to taxpayers arises from the fact that the omitted income is stated in a general manner in the letter. Only by accessing the so-called tax drawer, in a specific section, can the contact statement be viewed with details of the data held by the financial department, in order to accurately identify any omission. The penalty applied for a non-compliant tax return is equal to 15% of the highest specified tax, a percentage that doubles in the case of partially declared rental fees subject to dry tax and reaches 40% in the case of a total omission of the tax return. expenses. However, taxpayers who believe that data held by the Revenue Agency are incorrect are given the opportunity to explain their position through available channels. At the same time, the quarter cancellation terms were reopened with Milleproroghe giving the possibility to pay the first two expired installments by March 15, 2024.

Quadruple scrappage revenues in 2023 amount to 6.8 billion euros, of which 6.5 billion refer to the payment of installments due in the same year (first installment or one and two installments) and 0.3 billion refer to later maturities and are already paid by the taxpayer.

At the same time, the number of people arrested for criminal tax violations has decreased, but the revenues recovered through the fight against tax evasion are increasing. Of course, there is not necessarily an inverse relationship between these two phenomena, but it is important to note that the fight against financial treason leads to increasingly positive results, without resorting to tightening measures that limit people's freedom. This was stated by the Research Office of the CGIA (General Italian Crafts Confederation). Analyzing the historical series, it turns out that the minimum number of arrests in Italy occurred in 2016, after which there was an ups and down until 2021, the year in which the number of people “recorded” for committing a tax crime reached its maximum. From 411.

In 2022 (the latest data available) the number dropped to 290. Differently, after deducting the results achieved in 2020-2021, a two-year period marked by the serious pandemic crisis, the recovery of tax evasion amounted to 20.2 billion in 2022-24. 7 billion euros in 2023.

