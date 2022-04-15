Who is the new Hollywood star?

He is 81 years old, he is 28 years old: who is the new flame of the Hollywood star; There is a 53-year difference between them.

They started seeing each other during the pandemic. The age difference does not seem to be a problem, even if he is older than his father.” These are the words arranged by a source for page six: Who are we talking about? One of the most loved actors And movie history appreciates her and what seems to be his new girlfriend: splitting them up so well 53 years of difference!

He is 81 years old and she is 28 years oldIt is said that the two have been together for a while and that they get along well. The age difference doesn’t seem to worry the young TV producer, who in the past has dated men much older than her. Curious to know who this new couple consists of? We reveal everything!

Her name is Nour and she is the new flame of the famous actor: he is 81 years old, he is 28 years old

Al Pacino has a new torch! The 81 year old has been dating for some time The farmer’s light, 28, TV producer from a wealthy family. The two were photographed together last Saturday in California, and after dinner, they drifted together. The actor shared the group photo at the dinner at Felix Trattoria in Venice on Instagram Jason Mamwaalso on the table.

The story between the two was also confirmed by Page Six, which quoted the source’s words: “The farmer is already dated Mick Jagger78, billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicholas Bergeruen, 60 years old, he was also with 91 years old Clint EastwoodAlthough she insisted that he was a family friend.” Yes, it appears that Al-Falah has dated men several years older than her. Here is a shot Noor shared on his Instagram channel:

The end of Al Pacino’s last relationship dates back to two years ago, when Israeli actress Mittal Dohan, 40, left the actor after just over a year: the age difference between them turned out to be a long-term problem.