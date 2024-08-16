Who is the first human on earth? Answer

For the Catholic religion it was Adam, but scientists and philosophers have debated it for centuries. This is who was the first man on Earth

The question of who was the first person on Earth is a matter of much debate. Philosophers have been asking themselves this question for centuries, but so have friends at the bar after a few beers. For scientists, everything comes from primate evolution, and for Catholics, the first two humans are Adam and Eve. Can we find an answer that satisfies everyone? Let’s try to figure it out.

Human evolution on earth

From a scientific point of viewEarly humans are thought to have evolved from human-like creatures such as Homo erectus, a species that lived between 1.9 million and 70,000 years ago. However, the distinction between Homo erectus and Homo sapiens, the species to which modern humans belong, is not entirely clear. Moreover, one of the most famous fossils in the world is Lucy, a 3.2-million-year-old skeleton discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. It is believed to belong to the species Australopithecus afarensis, which is not a direct ancestor of Homo sapiens, but rather a close relative.

What does science say?

Although Lucy provides valuable insights into human evolution, He’s certainly not the first person on Earth. From an evolutionary perspective, the journey begins with Dryomomysa small arboreal creature that represents the earliest stages of primate evolution. About 55 million years ago, it showed adaptations that allowed it to move in trees and on the ground. This extraordinary creature paved the way for the later diversification of primates. Notharctuswith a lemur-like appearance, appeared about 45 million years ago, further contributing to the evolution of primates.

Primate evolution

Then, about 38 million years ago, the forests of ancient Egypt were home to the Egyptian, one of the first primates. ColdsThis was a critical point in the evolution of primates, as the catarrhines later gave rise to Old World monkeys and apes, including humans. Then came the hyraxes (20 million years ago). This ape-like creature inhabited the dense forests of Africa and is considered a possible common ancestor of both humans and modern apes.

Dall’Australopiteco all’Homo erectus

About 10 million years ago DryopithecusThis ape, which lived in Europe and Africa, shares a common ancestor with modern orangutans, adding another branch to the primate family tree. About 4 million years ago, Australopithecus (the famous Lucy) walked the Earth, marking a pivotal moment in human evolution. This species of hominin displayed a mix of ape-like and human characteristics. Evolution continued with Homo erectus, which appeared about 2 million years ago. This species demonstrated advanced tool use, control of fire, and the ability to adapt to different environments. Homo erectus paved the way for Homo sapiens, our own species, which appeared about 300,000 years ago. This is why the concept of “the first man on Earth” is unscientific.

What religion says

Many religions have their basis in the creation of man. For example, in Christianity, the first humans were Adam and Eve, created by God. According to the Bible, Adam was actually the first human being, created from the dust of the earth and breathed life into him, making him a living being. In Genesis, Eve was created from one of Adam’s ribs and together they were the first humans on Earth. In Hinduism, the first humans were Manu and Shatarupa, created by the god Brahma. While these stories are important to the religious beliefs of many people, they are not Scientific explanations It should not be treated as such.

The concept of the first and the possibility that it was created by another civilization

Even the concept of “first” often has a religious perspective. As mentioned, different religions have their own beliefs about the origin of human life. For example, in Christianity, Adam and Eve are considered the first humans created by God. In Hinduism, the first humans were created by Brahma, the creator of the universe. Science and mythology also play a role in the concept of “first.” Some myths, for example, suggest that humans were created by gods or a civilization that preceded us, while science suggests that humans evolved from primates.

What do you think?

