September 28, 2024
Who is pretending to be the minister?

September 28, 2024 | 10.21 pm

Who pretends to be Giancarlo Giorgetti on Facebook? This is the strange question that is making its way around the Banca Popolare di Sondrio, where the Minister of Economy has just concluded his speech: He talked about banks and how they are not algorithms but must continue to finance those who take risks and produce. It’s time to discuss, the productive Sondrio is there to listen and can comment. Giorgetti knows the area well: he has just finished praising the effort of Valtellina, who has managed to develop “a remarkable intelligence, first peasant, then artisan, but also professional, fiduciary, industrial, long before artificial intelligence.”

At a certain point, the entrepreneur gets brave and points the finger at bureaucracy and excessive regulation. The strange words: “Mr. Minister, I always write them on Facebook…” Giorgetti replies amused: “Ma’am, I don’t know how you can talk to me, I don’t have Facebook!”

silence. Restrained laughter. The minister reveals the mystery: “It’s full of fake profiles about me. They are using my image and AI voice to advertise ridiculous financial products. Many friends write to me: “What did you start doing?” The audience laughs as he jokes. “The complaints have started, but I don’t know, is it going to Wisconsin or who knows where. However, it is not yielding any results.”

Giorgetti continues, answers the topic, and then before concluding, he turns again to the businesswoman, joking: “Anyway, I will explain to you how to talk to me without using those Facebook profiles. I don’t know what these people there are telling her… I don’t want them.” “They said something strange to her.” The laughter increases, and the businesswoman says that they do not answer: “Oh, they do not answer? Well, that’s a fortune indeed!” Giorgetti says amused. (By Andrea Persili)

