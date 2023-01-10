Who is behind the new FC Chiasso operation?

But who is behind the new Kiasso process? It is difficult to reach the head of the corporate structure that acquired the club. The only relief comes from the English CR; The American Sports Asset Company, with a capital of £10 million, was registered in the United Kingdom on December 30th. It is owned by three companies, which were also born on the same day. 80% of the capital is in the hands of New York City Sports Investment Partners Ltd., attributed to a 53-year-old American named America Buzz. The 10% belongs instead to the “International Sponsorship Group”, which refers to 82-year-old Spaniard Ruben Chapisone. The last 10% is attributed to “Sport Management Advisors international”, the only company associated with Ticino; In fact, Marcello Ronchitti, a 55-year-old partner in the Lugano trust company, appears as a manager in the recording.